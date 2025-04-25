



It looks like a brilliant idea. Scientists have received approval to soon test whether the light of sunlight combat the global warming of a strategy that certain criticisms recently described as “madness”. Advanced Research and Invention Agency (ARIA) geo-engineers in the United Kingdom have allocated more than $ 66 million to inject aerosolized particles into the stratosphere to reflect the vital light that the sun provides on earth in order to shake up global warming, The Times of London reported. Ambitious scientists in the United Kingdom want to try the atmosphere to prevent the sun from overheating the earth. Upi Experience will send high -flying plans to release sulfate particles into the stratosphere, near the lower atmosphere, which would then prevent some of the sun's rays from reaching the ground by reflecting them towards space. Supporters of the project suggest that the controversial process could be a cheap way to cool the planet to combat the threat of global warming, TOL said. Small -scale interior tests could start in a few weeks, the architectural plans claiming that controversial measures are necessary to avoid a potential tipping point disaster in the future. The uncomfortable truth is that our current warming trajectory makes a number of distinctly possible tilting points over the next century, Mark Symes, Aria project manager, Advanced Research and Invention Agency, said to the goalkeeper. Having spoke to hundreds of researchers, we reached the conclusion that a missing part of our understanding was physical data in the real world. This would show us if one of these potential approaches would really work and what could be their effects, he added. A diagram that shows how the controversial process could work. The defenders, including Dominic Cummings, the former long -standing chief advisor to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, even alleys that farms could be helped by less light because cultures would suffer less from thermal stress, according to the report. The other methods of geo-engineering which will be taken into account under the banner of projects include the clarification of marine clouds, which would spray sea salt in the atmosphere to make the clouds white and reflect more solar radiation. Another strategy includes the rupture of thin circuit clouds, which act like heat -stanted blankets, reported the Times. However, many criticisms have expressed concerns concerning the ambitious attempt to control bad weather, saying that the gradation of the sun will have unexpected repercussions under weather conditions and food production, according to the report. A firefighter crosses a forest on the Netherlands on April 11, 2025. AFP via Getty Images A sharp criticism offered by scientists of the environment called him to bark mad and compared the plan to the treatment of cancer with aspirin, The Guardian reported last month. The geo-engineering program ARIA is a dangerous work distraction that must be done to make clear carbon dioxide emissions, said Professor Michael Mann of Pennsylvania University and Professor Raymond Pierrehumber at the University of Oxford. The ARIA government agency is considered the equivalent of the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) a secret agency that finances a futuristic technology that previously included armed drones, driver -free cars, herbicides and the Internet.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2025/04/24/science/66m-experiment-to-dim-the-sun-to-combat-global-warming-gets-ok-but-critics-have-called-it-barking-mad/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos