Donald prevails over this week's suggestion that the 145% price on Chinese products would decrease considerably and that his team actively spoke to Beijing reassured anxious investors and led a rally to Wall Street. But Beijing rejected the assertion of the presidents on Thursday that the talks had started as false news and explained its conditions to open negotiations.

If the United States really wants to solve the problem, it should take into account the rational votes of the international community and national stakeholders, completely abolish all unilateral prices on China and find a solution by an equal dialogue, said the spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, Yadong.

Three weeks after Trump launched his pricing war, Chinese President Xi Jinpings Refusal offers concessions or negotiating under duress seems to have been justified. Beijing reprisal prices and other measures, including export bans on rare minerals, had an effect in Washington, but it was the bond markets and American affairs that forced Trump in this week's retirement.

Trumps' prices are already injuring Chinese exporters and the trade war will be expensive for China even if it ends in a few months. But he also created opportunities at the national and international level that Beijing quickly exploited.

Chinese management was preparing for a trade war with the United States long before Trump arrived at the post, and even during the Biden administration, it had to adapt to economic sanctions. He knew that an effective response should work on three levels: ripposter loudly in Washington, improve relations with other countries and strengthen its domestic economy.

The crisis created by the prices offered leaders of the Communist Party the leadership of the ideal excuse to accelerate an economic policy that puts more emphasis on domestic consumption. Each week brings a new announcement of recovery measures and the message has gone from Beijing to provincial and municipal leaders across the country that priority has changed.

Beijing, a solid response to the declaration of economic war against the trumps against the world was popular in China and admired elsewhere in the world. And XIS 'decision to sit down and wait for the markets to do their job was not only more worthy than the Kowtown approach of certain other world leaders but also the trick.

An IPSOS survey carried out this month in 29 countries has seen the reputation of the Americas fall around the world, China placed in advance of the United States for the first time in terms of positive game internationally. Forty-six percent thought that the United States would have a positive influence over the next 10 years, compared to 59% in October 2024.

Some 49% said China would have a positive influence, compared to 39% six months ago. In October 2022, only 34% considered China as a positive influence.

XI devoted Chinese relations to neighbors in Southeast Asia, visiting Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia last week. He met President Kenyan William Ruto on Thursday in Beijing on Thursday and other leaders of the world South, including Brazil Lula, should visit China in the coming weeks.

Trump behavior towards the Americas traditional allies have made many of them, including the European Union, reflect on their international relations. The president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the president of the European Council Antonio Costa will meet in Beijing for an EU-China summit in July.

The two parties are taking action to reduce the friction of their relationship and China has taken an important measure to accept unilaterally eliminating the sanctions it imposed on a certain number of deputies of deputies in 2021. The European Commission made this prerequisite for the revival of the complete investment agreement (CAI) which was put on ice following sanctions.

Brussels wants to make changes to the CAI and although the Commission can bring the agreement to life by sending it to the European Parliament and to the Council for approval, it cannot guarantee its success. The two parties also speak of an agreement on Chinese electric vehicles, which could see a minimum price set for them in the EU.

Europe has real problems with China about commercial problems such as market access, and Beijing support for Russia in its war against Ukraine has done a lot to embrace the relationship. But some of the European measures taken against China in recent years, such as the limitation of exports of semiconductor technology and Huawei's exclusion from telecommunications contracts, have been inspired or even forced by Washington.

The abandonment of the allies of the Americas made the strategic autonomy essential, not only for defense but in foreign and economic policy. It also requires a fresh and independent reflection on China.