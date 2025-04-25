The funeral of Pope Francis, Prabowo left the letter to Jokowi in Pigai





Jakarta: President PRABOWO SUBIANTO Entrusted a letter to a number of special envoys, who will attend the funeral of Pope Francis. The letter contains condolences which represent Indonesian society. “Of course, the specific special message is not available, apart from the government and all Indonesians, not only Catholics certainly feel very lost with their death Pope Francis“Said the Minister of State Secretary (Messesneg) Prasetyo Hadi, when he was confirmed, Friday, April 25, 2025. Pras hopes that the message and the enthusiasm that has been delivered by Pope Francis can be emulated by each individual. In particular in partiality of the weak, the poor and the oppressed. “These values ​​are human values ​​left by Pope Francis and we must continue,” said Pra. Pras said that four special delegates left Thursday evening, April 24, 2025. They were the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko WidodoMinister of Human Rights Natalius Pigai, Vice Minister of Finance Thomas Djiwandono and Ignasius Jonan. “On the basis of the information last night, everything was gone and depending on the calculation of the time, he had arrived in Rome,” he said. President PRABOWO SUBIANTO was confirmed not present to the funeral of Pope Francis on Saturday April 26, 2025. For this reason, President PRABOWO sent the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and several ministers of the cabinets to represent him. “Among the figures sent by President Prabowo representing the nation and the state of Indonesia, there was the first 7th president, Mr. Joko Widodo, then Vice-Minister of Finance Mr. Tommy Djiwandono, Mr. Jonan (Ignasius Jonan) and Mr. Natalius Pigai” Pope Francis died on Monday April 21, 2025. The 266th Catholic Church Pope had already undergone intensive treatment in the hospital due to his pneumonia. The Vatican announced that Pope Francis' funeral will be held on Saturday, April 26, 2025. The President of the United States Donald Trump until Prince William is planned directly to the funeral of Pope Francis who died at the age of 88.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.metrotvnews.com/read/bD2CM18a-pemakaman-paus-fransiskus-prabowo-titipkan-surat-ke-jokowi-hingga-pigai The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos