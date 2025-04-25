Sorrow beyond the description





The horrible murder of more than twenty-five humans, irreproachable tourists in broad daylight in the serene and virgin valley of cashmere is beyond the power to understand. They had come to spend money, benefit from local hospitality and enjoy their holidays in the pure nature and the picturesque site of Pahalgam.

Why should they be killed? If believers firmly have confidence that there is the day of judgment, no God would approve of him that his innocent subjects should be eliminated from the earth, on a pure birth accident. He has no religious recovery, other than avoiding reality under his envelope. There was a conviction flowing from all sides, including the UN secretary. The inhabitants of Jammu and Kashmir observe the dark day. They denounce this horrible act of massacre. Why did it happen?

He could be seen in the prison of subcontinental developments. A fragile policy exciting the community passions of small leaders assisted by misfortune for all of us. The political instability of Pakistans in many states increases. The legitimacy of the governing elite is under the SMOG. With the support of General Asif Munir, he trains the country in the state of security of civilized nations. This made his own intellectual class upset. He has many criticisms, both in the army than in the public. There are cracks that open on concerns against enlargement and the noble share of resources and accessibility to the positions of Punjabi Elite. Imran Khan, although the most popular leader languages ​​in prison. His imprisonment is a story of a living situation in Pakistan in the last seventy years. Since the world is globalized and well knitted, it has given increasing anxiety to the ruling establishment to be held to the public and an international examination. Competition is difficult and comparisons are visible.

There are security problems. China wants a participatory security system for its facilities in Pakistan, Pakistan does not accept it. China loses patience with its qualified personnel regularly losing life. The port of Gawadar turns into headache for the two states. Concerning the implementation of joint security; There is an increasing resistance of common people, who consider him an invasion in their religion and their resources. The colony of water with Sindh takes on ugly turns. Unemployment, brain escape and the chances of life become more difficult for an ordinary person. The Balutch resistance threatens the federation, becoming more bloody and in an irrepressible insurrection. He sees the international convergence of the great interesting powers for Balutchistan. The arrival of Donald Trump on the international scene favored the crisis, because he is perceived as a Mercurial leader, known for agreements rather than a president of conventional understanding. China and America have stakes in Balutchistan. Baluchistan has become its bleeding soil. Pakistan is in the midst of problems resulting from its political political instabilities. This time, the fault lines are more serious than before. The unpopularity of the civil government is also attributed to the unconstitutional functioning of its establishment, enjoying power to keep the borders.

Consequently, its electric elites must divert the hard -based hard winds. India is an easy target to arouse common feeling. Bleed India, with a Muslim map, so that India takes the same self-destruction path, as Pakistan. His repair key is in the canon of two nations theory. It is easy to thwart unemployed young people and swing illiterate people inside with a religious fervor and to court expatriates, who live mainly with imagined nationalism. The general conference as an Asifies to expatriates was fair to link all loose nodes, which would otherwise affect its authority. His speech, although ridiculed by rational minds, could find a purchase by its contrasting maneuverability. His understanding is that the aggressive desires of people on religious lines could remove the daily concerns of common problems.

This can be easily pointed out in the name of two nations theory. With an arrow, he had several angles to connect. Although it is an Imran Khan control comrade to win his supporters abroad, at the same time, for India to be engaged in the fight against subversion. The current state of mind in Pakistan is to keep cashmere on boiling and Indian Muslims against the power leading power. This could force a good deal for having asked for support against the Baloutche uprising. They worked on the plan. In essence, they failed, despite the rhetoric of certain myopic leaders, on the whole; People in India want to have peaceful coexistence. The cashmere refuses to be violent again. The Jammu region did not go to cashmere.

Indian Muslims have their own referents, rather than looking at Pakistan. His pace is dead. Pluralism in prosperous India. Despite the visible limits, democratization teaches the evolution of lessons towards its leaders. The Kashmiris have opted for the election and see a lucrative commitment in the new peaceful cashmere. They produced the dividends of peace. Since then, there has been a huge disappointment for Pakistan; Consequently, by killing innocent Hindus, there is in fact the indirect revenge of the Kashmiris. This also reflects that everything is not going well in the file and the ranks of the Pakistani army. Some perceive him as a tacit blow on their general by his powerful criticism in the army, who want to replace him. Its recent statements could be easily linked to chaos caused to Pahalgam, in order to make it mean in the international image, leading a rigid security state with a lot of vulnerabilities.

The image of countries flourishes in peace and development. Our instructions must be right. Everyone must have this country for the good of our future generations. That politics be accommodating, rather than the division. The nation must resist the test of endurance and unity, both in joy and in grief.

Prof. Ashok Kaul, Professor Emeritus Sociology, Hindu University of Banaras

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.greaterkashmir.com/opinion/grief-beyond-description/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos