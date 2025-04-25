Will Turkey be free in Syria?

LAst December, the long -term dictator of the Syrias, Bashar Assad, was overthrown, Russia and the Bastion of Irans in the country have been considerably reduced and the Kurds have announced that they would abandon their weapons. In a few months, Syria has radically transformed. On April 17, the United States announced that it would withdraw some of its troops from the country torn apart by the war. The only nation ready to benefit from the emerging power vacuum cleaner is Turkey.

Analysts are alarmed, but they do not see the most dangerous power behind Turkey.

In Syria Fall: another key prophecy made, Trumpet The editor -in -chief Gerald Flurry explained how Turkey broke with Russia and Iran and helped to overthrow the Assad regime. During the following months, Turkey had the most diplomatic commitments with the new Syrian government (93 meetings), followed by Saudi Arabia (34), according to a study by Washington Institute.

Recent events can open the door to Turkey to further extend its influence in the country.

At the end of December, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan called for Kurdish activists in Syria to lay their weapons or be buried.

Reuters explained: Turkey considers Kurdish [Peoples Defense Units] Main militiata component of the Syrian democratic forces allied in the United States (Homeless) as an extension of the part of Kurdistan workers prohibited (pkk) Militia, who has led an insurrection against the Turkish state since 1984.

Erdoans' request is twofold. The disarmament of the Kurds would also force a change in strategy for the United States

In February, the imprisoned pkk The founder, Abdullah Ocalan, called for the dissolution of the militant group and members to have their weapons. Since then, the Syrian government has negotiated with the Kurds, and now the United States has decreased its cooperation with them.

Some fear that this can rekindle the Islamic State, sadly famous for its contemptible violence and its countless decapitations.

But uncontrolled Syria is concerned about neighboring Israel for many other reasons.

Contradictory terrorist groups are often united by their hatred for the Jewish state. Given that Turkey is one of the main supporters of the world of terrorism and openly supports Hamas, Israel has little hope that its presence in Syria will keep evil at a distance.

However, analysts fear that without our support, Israel can do little. And there is an indication that the United States supports the other side.

Post-Assad Syria needs a strong country to help him get out of chaos, and Turkey wants to enter; With America supporting Erdoan, there is little Israel Israel Written April 11 in Israel will have to get used to turkeys that push the imprint in Syria.

In the end, with regard to Syria, Turkey simply cares that Israel and invests accordingly. The interest of Israel for Syria is purely oriented towards security, Gallia Lindensstrauss, principal researcher at the Institute of National Security Studies, told the Time of Israel. This gives Ankara the upper hand.

She also said that President Donald Trump was pushing Israel to adopt a minimalist approach in Syria. To prioritize, Israel should only insist on its most critical red lines, as to prevent Iranian transfers to Hezbollah across southern Syria.

Although Israel has got rid of an enemy in syorianit must now face another Turkey.

Israel naturally fears the military extension of the turkey. On March 30, Erdoan called for the destruction of Zionism and Israel and showed his allegiance to the Martyrs of Hamas.

Turkey itself is also an enemy to count. Although a member of the organization of the North Atlantic Treaty, it does not share the original objectives of alliances. He has the second largest number of alliance troops and access to American nuclear weapons and who knows which other secret weapon.

But there is more behind the engagement of the turkeys in Syria, as explained by Flurry:

Turkey is not the only one who wanted Iran to be syriagemany too. This is a point of agreement between these two countries. (And remember, in addition to being NATO Allies, Turkey is a favored trading partner in Germany. And the president of the Germanys calls him a precious friend.) Support for the Syrian rebellion turkey has been strongly helped by German weapons. Just before Turkey launched this uprising, Germany resumed major arms exports to Turkey. Germany and Turkey want to cooperate more closely after years of restraint in the arms sector, the German public broadcaster reported ZDF (October 19, 2024). On December 12, it was revealed how great this case was. A report by the Federal Ministry of the Economy indicates that Germany has approved arms exports worth 242 million dollars in Turkey in 2024, the highest amount since 2006. This included $ 83.7 million for weapons of war and $ 158.7 million for other military equipment. Handelsblatt Written, the now published figures reflect a change of course in recent months. At the end of September, the green politician Robert Habecks of the Ministry of the Economy announced that torpedoes, guided missiles and submarine components were again approved for Turkey on a larger scale (December 12, 2024). This massive influx of Germany's weapons surely encouraged Turkey to trigger this rebellion in Syria!

It is not a coincidence that Germany was one of the first to reopen its embassy in Syria on March 20, despite the fact that the new government was still involved in the brutal butcher's butcher of the Alaouite minority.

We can expect the presence of Germanys in Syria to develop. But more interesting is what is happening behind the scenes and that can only be understood if we look at these facts in the light of biblical prophecy.

Psalm 83 reveals a secret alliance between Germany and Turkey for sneaky goals. This alliance is explained in detail in a mysterious prophecy. Based on this prophecy, Mr. Flurry said in 2013 David key program:

Turkey will ally with Germany, not with America and not with Great Britain and not with the Jewish nation in the Middle East. Due to this alliance and this hatred of turkeys for Great Britain and America and the Jews in the Middle East, God has a powerful prophecy against them. But they are going to do a lot of their dirty work that they have in mind. They are Already Do it, actually.

Turkey does the dirty job for Germany, allowing Germany to appear as a force for good. But as the prophecy of Psalm 83 reveals, a sneaky plot is being developed which seeks to completely eradicate the name of Israel.

This intrigue will take place as long as our world refuses to repent of his disobedience to God. In fact, the Bible shows that most of our world will not repent as long as Jesus Christ intervenes supernaturally.

