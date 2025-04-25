



From Kamal Haasan to Rani Mukerji, here is an overview of the Indians who met Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III.

Kamal Haasan

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan met the late Queen Elizabeth II during the British year of the 2017 culture at the Buckingham Palace. However, it was not their first interaction. The queen had also visited the shooting of her film Marudhanayagam in 1997, marking one of the rare opportunities she attended a film shoot.

Rani Mukers

Bollywood actress Rani Mukerji met King Charles III (then Prince Charles) and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, during a British Asian trust in London in 2015, an event focused on the empowerment of disadvantaged communities in South Asia.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty met Queen Elizabeth II in 2007. It was the same year that she won the fifth season of the British reality show Big Brother.

Manish Malhotra

The famous Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra met Queen Elizabeth II in 2017 during the British-Indian year of culture celebrations at the Buckingham Palace.

Padmini Kolhapure

In 1981, during the visit of Prince Charles in India, Padmini Kolhapure welcomed him on the set of his film Ahista Ahista with a garland and a spontaneous peak on the cheek.

Darasing Khurana

During the reception of Commonwealth Day in Buckingham Palace, Darasing Khurana, the world ambassador of Commonwealth representing 56 nations, made an unforgettable impression, not only as a young leader but as a standard bearer of Indian fashion. Its impeccably style set, designed by Abhishek Gandhi, drew the attention of King Charles III, known for his appreciation of heritage and sustainable fashion crafts. “Your outfit is magnificent. The details and the crafts are exquisite,” said the king to Khurana during their conversation, recognizing the depth of Indian textile art.

Known for his distinctive style and elegant clothing choices, he believes in the use of fashion as a medium to celebrate the Indian heritage. “When I represent India on global platforms, I want my outfit to reflect the richness of our traditions while adopting modern sophistication,” said Darasing Khurana.

