President Xi Jinping has committed China to produce a full emission reduction plan, covering all the economic sectors and greenhouse gases for the first time, as part of the United Nations climate process.

In a discourse widely considered to be reaffirming the commitment of the world's largest polluter to global climate action, XI said on Wednesday that no matter how the international situation is changing, China will not slow down its efforts to treat climate change.

Explaining during a virtual meeting of world leaders organized by the United Nations and Brazil, XI announced that China would set new objectives to reduce emissions by 2035 covering the entire economy, including all greenhouse gases before the summit of COP30 in November, according to a published text by the China State press agency.

Current target of Chinas for 2030 – included in its last contribution determined at the national level (NDC) published four years ago – only covers carbon dioxide (CO2) issued by the energy sector.

Press for stronger targets

The fight against emissions from all green gases, beyond CO2, throughout the economy is considered crucial to limit global warming in accordance with the objectives of the Paris Agreement. Thanks to its coal and agriculture extraction sectors, for example, China is the largest methane issuer in the world, which has a shorter lifespan but is much more powerful than CO2.

Speaking to the media summit after Wednesday, UN secretary general Antonio Guterres said that XIS's declaration on the next Chinese NDC was Extremely important for climate action.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres chairs a meeting of world leaders discussing climate action. (Photo: UN Photo / Eskinder Debebe) UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres chairs a meeting of world leaders discussing climate action. (Photo: UN Photo / Eskinder Debebe)

After most nations have missed an initial deadline in February to submit their new NDCS, the Brazil presidency of COP30 – which organizes the United Nations climate summit this year – and UN officials encourage countries to produce updated targets by September.

During the Wednesday meeting, which saw the participation of 17 leaders, Brazil urged the largest economies, in particular the European Union and China, to undertake to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions enough to maintain global warming “well below” by 2 degrees Celsius, as promised in the Paris agreement, According to Reuters.

Scientists say that the planet is already dangerously close to heating 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial times, which is the temperature limit at low temperature accepted to aim in the Paris Pact.

Uncertainty about China's ambition

Although observers close to the climate policy of China welcomed XIS's comments, they warned against the assumption that nations emission cutting plans will be automatically ambitious.

Yao Zhe, a global policy advisor at Greenpeace Asia in the East, told Climate Home that a solid NDC from China was not yet guaranteed.

She added that, although high discussions at the highest political level are a big step forward, the level of ambition remains an open question, in particular given the current tariff war with the United States.

President XI gives a distant speech at the United Nations Rally. (Photo: UN / R. Politi social media) President XI gives a distant speech at the United Nations Rally. (Photo: UN / R. Politi social media)

Currently, China – which alone represents a third of world programs – aims to make a peak in CO2 emissions before 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2060.

Since 2020, the country also promised To reduce CO2 emissions per unit of GDP – a measure known as carbon intensity – by more than 65% below 2005 levels by 2030.

China is far from the track to achieve this intensity objective under the combined effect of slower economic growth and a faster increase in CO2 emissions, Lauri Myllyvirta, principal researcher at Asia Society Policy Institute, An analysis for the earth dialogue.

It's shameful: Aboriginal people Amazon call for an oil drilling ban at COP30

He told Climate Home that XIS's declaration this week did not answer questions about the question of whether China would offer a target for reducing absolute emissions encompassing everything – or different types of targets for different sectors and gas.

The coverage is not all, he said. It would be preferable to have an ambitious target for the main sectors emitting CO2 than having a low target covering everything.

XI DIG at Trump Policy

But the real meaning lies in the level of political membership. Plus XI is personally involved and associated with targets, the less the government can afford that the objectives are disappointing or lower, said Myllyvirta.

In his speech During the United Nations meeting, XI also called on countries to support multilateral climate action and to deepen international cooperation to allow the free movement of green technologies, in a barely veiled attack on American policies Under President Donald Trump.

Q&A: China has stopped staying on green policies, despite Trump

Its administration began to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement and slapped prices up to 3,521% on solar panels in the main Asian producing countries.

The green transition is the only way to manage climate change and a new engine for economic and social development, said on Wednesday XI.