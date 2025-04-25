Donald Trump warned that he had crossed Zelensky's red line in the conversation of peace | World | News

President Donald Trump has Clanted

Donald prevails that Ukraine must abandon the hope of recovering Crimea is a line that Volodymyr Zelensky Cross Cross, said former conservative deputy Tobias Ellwood. And the American president is much less interested in stopping war than extracting the United States from participation in it, suggested the former British army officer. The billionaire again unleashed himself on Wednesday to Mr. Zelensky, accusing him of prolonging the war with Russia by refusing to negotiate the peninsula. Publishing on his social platform Truth, he said: if he wants to be Crimea, why did they not fight for that eleven years ago when he was given to Russia without having been drawn? He may have peace or fight for another three years before losing the whole country.

However, Mr. Ellwood, who is now a distinguished member of the Royal United Services Institute, suggested that Mr. Trump mainly responded to a domestic audience. He told The Express: he is not after a victory and simply supports Ukraine, he was not after having come to the rescue of Zelensky at his need, as Ukraine did with Afghanistan, as well as 60 other countries. “He is just interested in closing the shop, moving. After his own accumulation – he himself set the bar, saying that he could use the influence of the oval office to hit the heads together – he appreciates now, whether it is Ukraine, or even, Gaza, that people are not going to jump when he says they have to. And they have now tolerated the fact that his understanding and understanding of these situations.

It passes America on a very dark path. What he does is very non -American and it will require the backbone of the Republican Party to him. “I am afraid under Trump, America does not do the right thing again and again, the reduction in intelligence sharing, the stopping of military aid, and now the gushing of the lies that Putin projects, these are very dangerous moments. “It is very worrying that you have the disappearance of a Western collective determination to remain firm at the same time as Russia chooses to set up equipment; it is a dangerous combination.” Asked about Mr. Trumps about Crimea pressure, the former deputy of Bournemouth East said: it is absolutely a prohibited area, a line that Zelensky cannot cross. You can imagine how easy it would be for the opposition to say: “Oh, you are the ones who have given part of Ukraine. How do you dare to do this? This is the political dilemma he faces. The severity of the situation was underlined by Russia's attacks against kyiv on Wednesday evening, who killed at least nine people and injured 70 others, which prompted Mr. Zelensky to cut his official trip to South Africa. Speaking Thursday on the Radio 4S Today, Oleksiy Goncarenko, member of the Rada or the Ukrainian parliament, was pessimistic about the prospects of a cease-fire, despite the fact that Mr. Trumps affirms that an agreement was very close.

What is the following for Ukraine? As Trump threatens to move away … Here is a quick overview of the position of the four stakeholders (Russia / Ukraine / America / Europe) ?????? We live in unstable times. pic.twitter.com/aj9amvjq14 Tobias Ellwood (@tobias_ellwood) April 23, 2025

He said about the latest strikes in his country: it was a horrible attack, not only on kyiv, for other cities too, but kyiv for it was the biggest attack. “And again, they were all civilians, so Russia attacks cities, attacking civilian objects. All this terror continues. Asked about Mr. Trumps says he finds more easily with President Putin than to deal with Mr. Zelensky, Mr. Goncarenko suggested that the Kremlin was deliberately flattering of the Presidents' ego. He said, “It seems strange to me, but what I understand that Putin is trying to play this game with President Trump. “The Russians do not want peace, but they want to give all this recognition to Trump. “And at the same time, they continue to kill the Ukrainians. The proposal would freeze the front lines near their current positions, which means that Ukraine and Russia would retain a territory, but the question of Crimea is probably a huge point of collision. Speaking of the agreement Mr. Trump defends, Mr. Goncarenko said: “The question is, what is the agreement?”

