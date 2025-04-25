Politics
Donald Trump warned that he had crossed Zelensky's red line in the conversation of peace | World | News
President Donald Trump has Clanted
Donald prevails that Ukraine must abandon the hope of recovering Crimea is a line that Volodymyr Zelensky Cross Cross, said former conservative deputy Tobias Ellwood. And the American president is much less interested in stopping war than extracting the United States from participation in it, suggested the former British army officer.
The billionaire again unleashed himself on Wednesday to Mr. Zelensky, accusing him of prolonging the war with Russia by refusing to negotiate the peninsula. Publishing on his social platform Truth, he said: if he wants to be Crimea, why did they not fight for that eleven years ago when he was given to Russia without having been drawn? He may have peace or fight for another three years before losing the whole country.
Find out more: NATO fighter planes have scrambled while Russia is launching a huge new attack
The rescuers are looking for people under the rubble of a building in Kyiv
However, Mr. Ellwood, who is now a distinguished member of the Royal United Services Institute, suggested that Mr. Trump mainly responded to a domestic audience.
He told The Express: he is not after a victory and simply supports Ukraine, he was not after having come to the rescue of Zelensky at his need, as Ukraine did with Afghanistan, as well as 60 other countries.
“He is just interested in closing the shop, moving. After his own accumulation – he himself set the bar, saying that he could use the influence of the oval office to hit the heads together – he appreciates now, whether it is Ukraine, or even, Gaza, that people are not going to jump when he says they have to.
And they have now tolerated the fact that his understanding and understanding of these situations.
Ukrainian PM Volodymyr Zelensky and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
It passes America on a very dark path. What he does is very non -American and it will require the backbone of the Republican Party to him.
“I am afraid under Trump, America does not do the right thing again and again, the reduction in intelligence sharing, the stopping of military aid, and now the gushing of the lies that Putin projects, these are very dangerous moments.
“It is very worrying that you have the disappearance of a Western collective determination to remain firm at the same time as Russia chooses to set up equipment; it is a dangerous combination.”
Asked about Mr. Trumps about Crimea pressure, the former deputy of Bournemouth East said: it is absolutely a prohibited area, a line that Zelensky cannot cross.
You can imagine how easy it would be for the opposition to say: “Oh, you are the ones who have given part of Ukraine. How do you dare to do this? This is the political dilemma he faces.
The severity of the situation was underlined by Russia's attacks against kyiv on Wednesday evening, who killed at least nine people and injured 70 others, which prompted Mr. Zelensky to cut his official trip to South Africa.
Speaking Thursday on the Radio 4S Today, Oleksiy Goncarenko, member of the Rada or the Ukrainian parliament, was pessimistic about the prospects of a cease-fire, despite the fact that Mr. Trumps affirms that an agreement was very close.
What is the following for Ukraine?
As Trump threatens to move away …
Here is a quick overview of the position of the four stakeholders (Russia / Ukraine / America / Europe) ??????
We live in unstable times. pic.twitter.com/aj9amvjq14
Tobias Ellwood (@tobias_ellwood) April 23, 2025
He said about the latest strikes in his country: it was a horrible attack, not only on kyiv, for other cities too, but kyiv for it was the biggest attack.
“And again, they were all civilians, so Russia attacks cities, attacking civilian objects. All this terror continues.
Asked about Mr. Trumps says he finds more easily with President Putin than to deal with Mr. Zelensky, Mr. Goncarenko suggested that the Kremlin was deliberately flattering of the Presidents' ego.
He said, “It seems strange to me, but what I understand that Putin is trying to play this game with President Trump.
“The Russians do not want peace, but they want to give all this recognition to Trump.
“And at the same time, they continue to kill the Ukrainians.
The proposal would freeze the front lines near their current positions, which means that Ukraine and Russia would retain a territory, but the question of Crimea is probably a huge point of collision.
Speaking of the agreement Mr. Trump defends, Mr. Goncarenko said: “The question is, what is the agreement?”
US vice-president JD Vance illustrated in India
“So for me personally, and Trump says it in his declaration that no one pushes Ukraine to recognize occupied territories as Russian, it is our red line. We will never do it.
“We will literally die here every day. So we have to stop it, but it is not clear on these red lines. So I still hope that President Trump really wants peace, I hope that one who will understand this to achieve this peace, he must put pressure on, not only on Ukraine but also on Russia.”
Mr. Zelensky insisted earlier this week so that the famous Ukrainian territory was outside the table.
He said: There is nothing to say. It is our land.
Wednesday talks in London were reduced after the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio withdrew, casting a doubt about Washingtons' commitment to the process.
Vice-president JD Vance, speaking of India, said that the United States had published a very fair and informed proposal that it was time for both parties to accept or that the United States could move away.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/2045928/donald-trump-ukraine-crimea-kyiv-attack-zelensky
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump avoids labeling Armenian massacres as a genocide
- Hockey sexual abuse trial to resume before jury on Friday
- CDC warns about a surge in mosquito bites around the world
- BBC launches the satellite news channel in Myanmar after Trump Silence Voa | BBC
- War clouds come together on South Asia
- Chinas XI is looking for relaxation with Europe while the triff alienate block prices
- Clay Matthews, invoking Donald Trump, Trolls Bears in the NFL recovery
- Prabowo sent, Jokowi left for the Vatican to attend the funeral of Pope Francis
- Times reports that the UK can give up plans to deploy large troops in Ukraine.
- Womens Tennis Falls to Davidson in Atlantic 10 Championship Opening Round
- The US tells Russia and Ukraine – agreeing with a ceasefire or “we go away”
- The American proposal will not prevent Russia from reincarnating Ukraine – Boris Johnson