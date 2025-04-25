Egypt and Turkey seek to repair long -term links. Will Hamas stay between them?





More than a decade after the coup in Egypt which saw Turkey break its ties with the country, the president of the turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, met his counterpart, Abdul Fattah al-Sissi, in Ankara to officially reset relations. At the top of their program was Palestine, the two parties saying that they will work together towards a cease-fire, ensuring that humanitarian aid continues to flow into Gaza. Messaging will work in the favor of the two leaders and their cooperation will help obtain aid deliveries, but relations with the Erdogans with Hamas continue to hinder its efforts to present itself as a mediator. The degerations show: Sisi and Erdogan together Before Hamass on October 7 in Israel, Erdogan had taken measures to rebuild links with Israel. The two countries renewed ambassadors in August 2022 after a four -year diplomatic break. Erdogan was quick to offer himself as an intermediary in the conflict, but was quickly rejected while his pro-Palestine rhetoric turned into pure and simple support in Hamas. After the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on July 31, the Tel Aviv Turkish Embassy lowered its flag to half the mast, causing the fury of the Israelis. These gestures will not be forgotten, even if Erdogan returns to a more conciliatory tone. Sisi will also remain suspicious of the court of the court of Hamas. He continued his own repression against Islamist groups, in particular the Muslim Brotherhood, the group he overturned in 2013 and the ideological necklace of Erdogan and Hamas. As a neighbor of Israel, the calculation of the security of Egypt also varies from turkeys. However, Turkey was an important help provider in Gaza, a large part of its expeditions coming by crossing Rafah of Egypt. This is the only area in which cooperation between Turkey and Egypt will be very tangible for civilians inside Gaza. Although talking about putting pressure on a ceasefire can polish the domestic image of the two leaders, its humanitarian efforts behind the scenes on which their time should have been better. Hannah Lucinda Smith is the correspondent for Istanbul monocles. For more opinion, analysis and insight, get down in Monocle today. This story originally appeared in the minute monocle … Free daily newsletter monocle. Register to get a monocle overview in your reception box every day.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://monocle.com/affairs/egypt-and-turkey-seek-to-repair-long-severed-ties-will-hamas-stand-between-them/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos