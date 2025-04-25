



A pump jack in the San Juan basin of New Mexico. It is one of the oldest federal land drilling areas in the country. Many leaders of the oil company have celebrated Donald Trump's return to the White House. But now, the expectations of higher profits are sounding in the midst of the fears of a recession.



Farmington, NM, the San Juan basin, in the northwest part of the state, is one of the oldest areas of federal land drilling in the United States, it is a huge strip of sterile and brown desert that began to grow in the 1950s.

Today, some 40,000 wells marry the hills of the region from all over, several thousand of them still pump reliable light light light light oil and natural gas through the ancient emblematic pumps.

But this region of historic and distant drilling has had trouble in the last decade or more.

“It was an epicenter,” said Sean Dugan, third generation president of Dugan Production, a family drilling company in the city of Boom and Bust in Farmington. “When the majors left, they took all their platforms with them.”

He talks about large international companies like Chevron and BP that started to withdraw from the basin after the 2008 financial crisis, when the prices of natural gas fell.

Many left for shale drilling areas such as Bakken in Northern Dakota or the Permian basin in the south of New Mexico and Texas where drilling on private land was more productive, lucrative and economic.

Today, it is only the small independents like Dugan who still hang on. But he sees the potential of another boom here.

“Oh yeah, we have a lot of things in our sleeves,” said the gay and charismatic Dugan. “The basin has a lot to give. We have barely started to exploit its potential.”

Sean Dugan's family drilling company has been a stable local employer for decades in New Mexico.

Kirk Siegler / NPR legend

Local drills say that more than half of the natural gas reserves in this region have not yet been exploited. And hope is that all new IT data centers under construction in places like Phoenix will want cheaper gas electricity.

But looking at a group of rigors on a platform in dirty overalls moving huge steel pipes, Dugan's smile begins to fade towards a sly smile.

“Your polyp is what these pipelines are done now. All this comes from Asian markets,” says Dugan.

Dugan says that the cost of making business here is already expensive and that President Trump's business war is aggravated.

Trump trade war causes anxiety in oil patch

Many leaders of the oil and gas company, especially the older ones, initially celebrated Trump's return to the White House. But in recent times, this optimism for the higher benefits of oil companies seems to have faded among the growing fears of a recession.

“You know, the baby drill drill and the drop in petroleum prices are not Simpletico,” said George Sharpe, director of investments for Merrion Oil and Gas, one of the oldest drivers in the San Juan basin.

In other words, Sharpe says, if Trump Tanque the economy and oil prices on or below the cost of production, you can remove all the regulatory barriers you want, but companies will be wary of training new wells.

“I think the whole price will turn against Trump,” said Sharpe.

President Donald Trump speaks with journalists in the White House on Wednesday in Washington. Many leaders of the oil and gas company, especially the largest, initially celebrated Trump's return as president. But in recent times, this optimism for the higher benefits of oil companies seems to have faded among the growing fears of a recession.

Toggle legend Alex Brandon / AP

Dugan says he wakes up every morning and checks the news on the prices. He spent about $ 80,000 on a charge of pipes from South Korea. Now he thinks it could cost up to $ 120,000. His business was one of the few locally to avoid mass layoffs at the start of the pandemic in 2020 when oil prices landed.

Today, Dugan says he wants to plan for ten years. But he doesn't even know what's going to happen tomorrow.

“It just makes you a ball joint when all this uncertainty and volatility are in the air,” explains Dugan.

President Trump lost the New Mexico with a presidential election last year, but he accumulated large victories in rural counties like this. In interviews with the local industry and community leaders, it is clear that there is still a lot of hope that the more revised slogan of the Trump administration of “Build Baby Build” will facilitate the construction of a new pipeline between the San Juan basin and Mexico.

“There is optimism in the air. Our workers welcome energy policies that first put American energy,” said the mayor of Farmington, Nate Duckett

The energy cities of boom and bust are in limbo

During the day, President Trump published four new decrees to relaunch the American coal industry, the local environmentalist Dave Fosdeck led his four -wheel drive truck to the top of a hogback for what turned out to be a bit of an apocalyptic view.

“Here we are in the lead,” said Fosdeck, jumping for a 360 view. “Four Corners Power Plant around 11 am, and San Juan Generating Station to our left at 9 am.”

Most petroleum and gas jobs in the San Juan basin in New Mexico are today service or downgrading like these.

Kirk Siegler / NPR legend

There was the huge San Juan coal plant currently dismantled an obstacles in twisted metal and flagrant steel in the desert sun. The four corners of the Navajo nation factory are supposed to be put out of service in 2031, but Trump promised to prevent the closure of coal -fired power plants.

“This is supply and demand and also the cost of production in this distant region compared to Texas or Louisiana,” explains Fosdeck.

But people here are tired of seeing Farmington in big titles like a city that loses population.

“There is an opportunity, but, UGH, it's difficult,” said Fosdeck. “It is difficult to find an area like this which was so dependent on oil and gas trying to move on.”

Farmington tried to diversify by promoting tourism and outdoor leisure activities on all the federal public land in the region. But these jobs do not pay as much. With practically no new drilling here for the moment, most of the oil field work is in the maintenance of existing wells, or their helplessness, to avoid the flight of methane.

Alex PERIETO supervises a team that puts production pipes in a closed well, before pumping the cement and capping it.

He is grateful for work at a time when so many things feel uncertain.

“I love it, just keep my head busy,” said Pieto. “I suffer from my family, which is the most important thing.”

It also means that he does not have to go to other plots of oil outside the state for work.

“As long as we work, we are happy. The oil field is the main thing here,” explains Prieto.

But no one seems to prepare for many new hires here at this stage, despite the promises of a new oil and gas boom on federal lands.

This is the last report in an occasional series of NPR National Desk examining how President Trump's first actions take place across America.

