





Jakarta – President PRABOWO SUBIANTO Sending the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as well as his cabinet attended the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican. The Prabowo step sent Jokowi was considered a political stage to reduce the question of the twin sun. The executive director of Trias Politika Agung Baskoro assessed that there were 2 meanings of the Prabowo steps to send Jokowi. He considered that Prabowo showed the proximity to Jokowi while reducing the problem of the twin sun. “Institutionally, the investigation into Jokowi in the Vatican showed 2 things. First, the personal relationship between Mr. Jokowi and Pak Prabowo was independent of the strengthening of the Twin Sun number. Secondly, he said that Mr. Jokowi to the Vatican was also stifled the problem of the twin twin, so in Indonesia, there was only one Prabowo, “said Agung on Friday suite (4/25/25). Scroll to continue with content Agung has evaluated that Jokowi's decree in the Vatican also confirmed the role of Prabowo as head of state. According to him, this decision shows that Prabowo has the power to educate anyone, including the previous presidents. “I see that Mr. Jokowi's decree in the Vatican gives a kind of space to Pak Prabowo to underline his central role as head of government, head of state and supreme commander who has authority and authority to send the former president Jokowi, the former president Sby and the former president Ms. Megawati, for example,” he said. In addition, Agung said that the decision to send Jokowi was also a step to show that Prabowo really wanted to collaborate with all parties. Outside, he continued, reducing the “dangerous” problems linked to the twin sun. “It means that pak prabowo wants to embrace all the presidens, even if there is an issue of Twin Sun or the Sun Three and so on I see it is immune in Pak Prabowo. So that the direction in the future is how he can collaborate on the other hand he do not close his eyes When Strengthering the Twin Sun, and one of the Best Ways is to Send MR. Jokowi to wait for the last respect for Pope Francis, “He explained. In addition, Agung considers Prabowo's decision to prefer to send Jokowi compared to Vice-President Gibran Rakabuming Raka is also right. He saw that there was a political intention to be transmitted by Prabowo in the great celebration. “When he sent him, not the vice-president or the Minister of Foreign Affairs, his management was indeed political considerations there, in addition to the considerations of the State, yes. Because the term of Pak Jokowi and Pak Prabowo was also close to each other so that the collective memory of global or citizens of the world is always attached to Mr. Jokowi, for what was sent by Mr. Jokowi. (Maa / imk) Hoegeng Awards 2025 Read the inspiring history of the exemplary police candidate here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-7885244/prabowo-utus-jokowi-ke-vatikan-dinilai-langkah-meredam-matahari-kembar The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos