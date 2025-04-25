Democratic legislators warn the best law firms that deal with Donald Trump could be illegal





Democratic legislators have warned the main law firms that the agreements they have concluded with US President Donald Trump to avoid being targeted by punitive decrees could violate federal and state laws.

Legislators sent nine law firms on Thursday, including Paul Weiss, Skadden and Kirkland & Ellis, advising them that their agreements to support Trumps' causes with pro Bono work and not to pursue diversity policies in recruitment can fall after American statutes, American statutes prohibit racketeering, corruption, extortion and other inconvenience.

The 16 legislators led by Dave Min and April McClain Delaney, the representatives of California and Maryland, respectively declared that they were sympathetic to the circumstances faced with a large law, the administration using coercive and illegal measures to target certain law firms and threaten their ability to represent and keep their customers.

But the agreements represented a very concrete and real threat to the rule of law and the integrity of the judiciary, they said, and urged businesses to disavow them.

Lawyers' law firms for American Elite Elite Businesses have been submitted to unprecedented attacks on the White House in recent weeks, while the Trump administration has suspended law enforcement authorizations, has called for an examination of government contracts with certain firms and sought to block their access to federal government's buildings that at least one judge interpreted as including the courthouses.

Paul Weisss President Brad Karp, the first to conclude an agreement with Trump, said in an email to her employees last month that the company was risking bankruptcy if he had not agreed to provide $ 40 million in Pro Bono legal services to the causes defended by the president.

A number of others, most of which are companies focused on agreements, have agreed to provide at least $ 100 million to Pro Bono legal services, fearing irreparable damage.

However, small businesses have adopted a different approach. Perkins Coie, Wilmerhale, Jenner & Block and Susman Godfrey challenged Trump in court, arguing that his directives violated constitutional protections, including freedom of expression. Federal judges in turn frozen critical parts of the decrees.

Trump has targeted companies related to people who have challenged him or who have worked against his initiatives, such as attempted people to travel to the United States of dominant Muslim countries.

The White House, as well as the recipients of letters which also include Latham & Watkins, Simpson Thacher, A & O Shearman, Willkie Farr & Gallagher, Milbank and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

The legislators argued that there were many conflicts of interest between the conditions of the agreements with Trump and the customers of law firms.

The agreements of this type also point out the acquiescence to an abuse of federal power, which raises serious questions about how companies would represent customers or resume questions that could be considered antagonists for President Trump or his program, they added.

