PTI to write to CJP on false alleged cases

Islamabad: The leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI) said Thursday that the former president and former Party president, Imran Khan, harden the difficulties of imprisonment for the good of the people, the country and the Constitution.

Addressing a joint press conference here outside the Supreme Court, they announced that a letter will be written to the chief of Pakistan, judge Yahya Afridi, to inform him of the alleged false cases registered against leadership and PTI workers.

The press conference was discussed by the secretary general of PTI Salman Akram Raja, Latif Khosa, Babar Awan, Niazullah Niazi and Ali Bukhari.

On this occasion, Babar Awan demanded that all cases against Imran Khan be abandoned and that all arrested political workers be released. He also demanded that current affairs against other political leaders be concluded first, in particular the model affair awaiting the city.

Babar Awan said no peace will return to Pakistan until new elections are held. He said that selective judicial actions had harmed the judicial system and that people currently imposed on the country caused two major damages: the loss of confidence of the public and the lack of leadership competent to manage international relations.

The country has become a banana republic, he said, adding that the largest offices of political parties are closed, social media are restricted and that prisoners are refused the rights of visits.

Such violations of privacy and dignity have never occurred in the history of Pakistans, said Awan, adding that Imran Khan faces most cases, followed by Omar Ayub.

Speaking on occasion, Salman Akram Raja said that Imran Khan wanted the public to be informed of the dominant anarchy, while the leaders want a silence similar to a cemetery.

He said that the founder of the PTI was imprisoned for 22 months and that business procedures are carried out in camera, which is a deviation from the law. He demanded a fair and open trial so that the public could attend the process.

He added that efforts are made to remove Imran Khan from the public. All Khans' facilities have been removed, meetings are prohibited and even his sons are not allowed to speak to him.

He said that a gulf had been created between the state and the public. He also alleged that Bushra Bibi had been unjustly imprisoned. If this fascism is not stopped, we will soon call for action, said Salman Raja and said that no border is sure now, there is a water problem in the Sindh and the enemy blocks the country's water. It would be better for you to withdraw between the people and the founder of the PTI, otherwise this nation will not forgive you, he added.

Similarly, speaking on occasion, Latif Khosa spoke of the 26th constitutional amendment, claiming that the way it had been adopted with arrogance will be brought before the public. He allegedly allegedly Akhtar Mengal was looking for his senator in Parliament, and many PTI MNA were attracted or removed. Our leader is the heart rate of the people, but he is not allowed to meet anyone, said Khosa.

He added that the farmers, lawyers and citizens of Sindhs are on the street. India has now dared to end unilaterally at the Industry Water Treaty and expeling our ties, something it had not dared to be produced under the current government.

Likewise, Niazullah Niazi said that the person with the real public's mandate was in prison, and when he went out, the nation will be held with him. He demanded that the founder of the PTI be included in the meetings of the National Security Committee, saying that he had become more important than the Office of Prime Ministers.

