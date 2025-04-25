Beijing / Brussels – President Xi Jinping seeks to repair links with the European Union, painting China as the most reliable partner while US President Donald Trump alins the Bloc on the issues of Defense prices.

Faced with an efficient commercial embargo in the United States, Chinese decision-makers and business leaders are looking for new markets in Europe and beyond.

To help smooth these links, Mr. Xi is preparing to raise sanctions against several EU legislators, according to a European official, a largely symbolic gesture of good will, because the measures had little impact.

While the major global economies, China and Europe will jointly safeguard the multilateral trade system, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a statement on April 24, adding that it would welcome more European deputies to visit China, without attacking the reports on sanctions.

While the leaders in Europe remain fiercely opposed to the support of Beijing to the Russian President Vladimir Putin, they indicated a desire to move forward on certain questions.

EU officials are considering minimum price quotas on Chinese electric cars, in place of rates as high as 45.3% imposed in 2024 on complaints of an overabundance of export.

Such a decision would help draw a line under a long -standing dropout which has seen Beijing impose charges of reprisals on the French Cognac.

The conclusion of this process has also been delayed by three months, raising pressure on producers.

At the Shanghai Auto Show this week, Chinese leaders presented their investment plans in Europe, while exporters across the country withdraw from American markets.

Some European counterparts have urged a more pragmatic approach to resolve disputes and have called to advance closer collaboration.

Beijing would ideally like to detach Europe from the United States and essentially make it a kind of natural shield for Chinese ambitions, said Ms. Rana Mitter, president of St Lee in relations with the United States at Harvard Kennedy School.

But while the EU can be wary of America, it will not abandon the American market or its traditional orientation in favor of China, which considers a lot as an extremely unreliable trading partner.

For years, Europe has served as a buffer between the largest economies in the world, but the attitudes of the Bloc towards Beijing have embittered after the COVVI-19 epidemic fueled a range of diplomatic differences.

This saw European leaders forge a largely unified voice with Washington on the derisory of its economy in China and the opposition to a low -market flood that threatened jobs.

Trump eroded this alliance by slapping Europe with a tariff of 20% now reduced to 10% for a 90 -day break and demanding that the EU pay for his own defense while approaching Russian President Vladimir Putin.

European leaders have made little progress by trying to fill the differences with Mr. Trump, despite the EU offer that the two parties suppress all prices on industrial goods.

While the ditch is deepened, the secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent warned the EU against the tightening of links with Beijing, comparing such a strategy at the Cup of the throat when the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Mr. Xi earlier in April promising greater cooperation.

Reflecting EUS's desire to rebalance the links, European leaders should go to Beijing in July for a summit which should be held in Brussels, since its location is running.

The officials decided to break the protocol after Mr. Xi refused to go to Europe for talks, who are normally frequented by the Prime Minister abroad.

A potential aspiration if the summit succeeds could be the renewal of an investment pact that the officials spent seven years negotiating, although it would most likely be a longer -term objective.

It was suppressed by Brussels at the 11th hour in 2021, after China retaliated against Western sanctions on human rights practices in the Xinjiang region by announcing measures against 10 individuals and four entities in Europe.

If the sanctions were to be lifted by Beijing, I think that there would be a desire to try to ratify the agreement and thus to partially increase trade with China, Ms. Cecilia Malmstrm, a former European Commerce Commissioner, now a visiting stock market at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, wrote earlier in April.

The investment pact had been considered as proof of the independence of Europe compared to the United States and Chinas' ability to collaborate with American allies who have adopted a more moderate approach.

For the block of 27 countries, the pact would have widened access to the Chinese market while offering Beijing a certain protection against a hardening position towards Chinese investment in Europe.

Since then, the commercial relationship with the EU has changed so much that it would be difficult to put the agreement into force, said Dr. Wang Yiwei, professor of international relations at Renmin University.

Some regions could be applied unilaterally by China to European Member States, he added, citing electronic commerce, electric vehicles and data transfer as areas for future cooperation.

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said earlier in April in an appeal with Prime Minister Li Qiang that the two parties should have a high -level dialogue on economic, commercial, green and digital cooperation as soon as possible.

The Chinas Ministry of Commerce swore Beijing was ready to deepen practical cooperation with the EU, in order to maintain the stability and sweetness of industrial and supply chains.

Nevertheless, Mr. Trumps' rates cause concerns that Chinese goods intended in the United States can be diverted to the EU.

A realistic hypothesis could be that a third of goods for the United States are redirected, wrote the strategists of Eurizon Stephen Jen and Joana Freire in a note of April 22.

This would imply an explosion of 70% in the surplus of Chinese with the EU, at some $ 420 billion ($ 552 billion).

A report by the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China in April called Beijing to revise its industrial policies in order to avoid more buttress.

We are today in a situation where China must really rethink the way it is committed with the rest of the world, said Jens Eskellund, president of the room. Industrial policy must be modified.

Despite the persistent differences, China and Europe have strong incentives to achieve a kind of resolution of their commercial problems on electric vehicles, said Ilaria Mazzocco, a senior member of the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The fact that Europeans seem to be impatient about this summit and travel to Beijing for that tells me that they really hope to solve this problem in one way or another, she added. Bloomberg

