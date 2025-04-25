



There have been emerging signs recently that everything is not silent on the Western front, because India and Pakistan marked the third anniversary of understanding the ceasefire on February 25, 2021 on the control line (LOC) and other parts of the international border. Admittedly, the ceasefire has never really indicated a fundamental change in the policy of the state of the Pakistans to sponsor and waged a war by proxy against India. Delhi, however, was a stakeholder in the ceasefire agreement as long as possible, even if his accent was put on the real control line with China. Pakistan also had full hands, faced with a defective crisis, internal security problems and the deepening of political instability which followed the overthrow of the Imran Khan government, which was organized by the army.

Be that as it may, the first major violation of the ceasefire agreement occurred on April 1, when the Pakistani army sheltered in Indian territory and opened fire along the loc in the district of Jammu and the Kashmirs Poonch and our troops responded effectively in a controlled and calibrated manner while reaffirming the commitment to the Cessor Agreement. It was a deliberate attempt to undermine the remarkable stability which has been obtained in the Kashmir area since 2019 after the repeal of article 370 and the reorganization of Jammu-et-Cachemire.

The sharp increase in terrorist activities was a question of concern for a while, to quote the military chief, General Manoj Pande. The south of the PIR Panjal range, which links the cashmere valley to Réjouri and Ponch via Mughal Road, was historically a fireplace of militancy between 1997 and 2003. Hilly characteristics, hard terrain, dense foliage and the prevalence of natural caves on PAnjal PIR (where the surprise is lighter. The collection of information is a big challenge, because the terrorists, mainly foreigners, Avoid contacting civilians and sticking to guerrillas, which makes it difficult for the security forces to collect information on their movement.

That said, there is also the overview. It was on February 13, during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that President Donald Trump personally announced that Ranas Extradition in India. Can this be a coincidence that the terrorist's strike on Pahalgam on April 22 coincided with the visit of Vice-President JD Vance in India?

It must be a question of exceptional concern for the general siege of the Pakistani army in Rawalpindi that the zero tolerance policy towards terrorism receives unprecedented support under the management of the FBI by Kash Patel and the director of national intelligence Tulsi Gabbard. Pakistan put a courageous face and washed the hands of Rana, a Canadian citizen. But things are not as simple as it starts to tell how the terrorist ecosystem operates in Pakistan under the direct supervision of the military leadership. These are the first days.

Although the 1997 extradition treaty stipulates that India must ensure that Rana will not be tortured, it will be offered adequate protection in prison and will only be judged for the offenses for which it has been extradited among the Indiates legal options, it remains that it has been under American detention for 16 years alongside David Headley.

A second aspect of the immense relevance here is guaranteed is the bellicose explosion, unexpectedly, by the head of the Pakistani army Asim Mnnir on April 17 during a diaspora event in Islamabad. During the meeting attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the main ministers and the Pakistani elites living abroad, Munnir described cashmere as a Pakistan jugular vein and urged Pakistanis abroad to pass the history of the country to every aspect of life. Can this be a coincidence that an inflammatory rhetorical munirs came in the context of current dissonance within India in relation to the 2025 WAQF law (amendment), which highlights the properties given by Indian Muslims over the centuries?

Third, it is both symbolic and consecutive that the question of cashmere appeared in talks between the secretaries of foreign affairs of Pakistan and Bangladesh in Dacca on April 18, marking the resumption of such a consultation after 15 years. According to the reading of Islamabad, Pakistan’s foreign secretary, Amna Baloch, took the initiative to inform the Bangladian side of the situation in the India occupied by Jammu-et-Cachemire, stressing the need for an early resolution of the dispute in accordance with the resolutions of the UN Security Council and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The vice-president of the Pakistans and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, should visit Dhaka shortly. All indications are that a highly motivated axis promises to be in the geopolitics of the region hostile to India for the first time since the creation of Bangladesh. Interestingly, Pakistani reading sent a message that a shared commitment to a prospective partnership emerged during talks.

Admittedly, the horrible event in Pahalgam will cause an appropriate response. On Wednesday, the security cabinet committee expelled military officials published in the Pakistani Embassy. This is the irreducible minimum in the circumstances, given the previous ones of yesteryear. Mnir himself was director general of the ISI during the terrorist attack of Pulwama and the Balakot military crisis which followed in February 2019. His incendiary remarks on April 17 cannot be considered as a call to Clarion for jihad in the valley.

Delhi should stop bringing in his footsteps, it does not matter that his frustrations are his inability to banish Imran Khan of domestic policy, to crush dissent within the Pakistani army on his leadership, or to gain peace dividends of Afghanistan. A range of options must be available with the government.

MK Bhadrakumar

Former diplomat

(The views are personal)

