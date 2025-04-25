Trump calls for all caps on Ukraine, but will Putin hear it?





Washington (AP) Even in the kingdom of Donald prevails over the style of communication at the forefront of punching, it was something.

Thursday morning, an article on his social account Truth urged Russian chief Vladimir Putin to end the military strikes on the Ukrainian capital of kyiv.

Vladimir, stop!

Or, as the entire position was: I am not satisfied with the Russian strikes on Kyiv. Not necessary and a very bad timing. Vladimir, stop! 5,000 soldiers per week die. Allows you to make the peace agreement!

President Donald Trump, on the right, meets Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 summit in Hamburg, July 7, 2017 (AP Photo / Evan Vucci, file)

The republican president reacted to Kyiv attacking Russia with a missile and drone dam. At least 12 people were killed and 90 were injured in the deadliest assault in the city since last July. For Trump, trying to propel an effort led by the United States in a peace agreement, frustration increases. He reprimanded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy this week also, although it is not on social truth.

The immediate analysis of Trump's social position focused on the geopolitical implications of the moment and the concept that Trump was talking difficult to Putin, a leader to whom he was accused of being too deferential.

Other dynamics are also at stake.

He used the first name of Poutines

Heads of State and the government are generally called Mr. President or Mrs. Prime Minister, even in public, even often by their equals. Trumps simply calls Vladimir in a public forum stands out, although it is not uncommon for Trump to use first names when he speaks with world leaders. What Putin would think of such an approach is not clear.

He used a succinct and social style language

Diplomacy's language has evolved over time into a machine for handled workshops. Part of the brand and the attraction of Trump was to get out of these conventions.

He used social media as a diplomatic tool

Diplomacy was once led by formal letters and rare visits. More now. But have we arrived at the point where social media which, in the face, tends to feel more personal, more immediate, less like a diplomatic apparatus doing its job is a legitimate tool for a leader to reach another? For Trump, it is often the opening movement.

For years, Trump has used Twitter social media platforms, X, Truth social to amplify his opinions, often through upper letters to emphasize. It was prohibited, then reinstated to at least two platforms. He persists.

Finally, there are things: there are a good chance that not too many people in the world tell Vladimir Putin to stop! in such a relaxed way. But a large part of the world has shouted versions of this message, without success, for more than three years since he sent Russian troops to Ukraine. Will this time be different?

