Politics
Arrival in Rome, Jokowi brings condolences of President Prabowo to the Vatican
The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), arrived in Rome, Italy, as a special interviewed directly appointed by President Prabowo suffered to attend the funeral of the supreme chief of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis.
This visit is not only ceremonial, but also provides an important message from Indonesia to the international community, in particular linked to solidarity, tolerance and respect for human values through faith.
Jokowi brought a personal letter from President Prabowo addressed to the Vatican government. The letter contains profound condolences for the death of Pope Francis, who, during his mandate, was widely known as a defender for the oppressed, an affair for marginalized groups and a world figure which has always called for peace and social justice.
The Minister of State and the presidential spokesman, Prasetyo Hadi, confirmed this news on Friday, April 25. He said that the letter brought by Jokowi reflected the condolences of all Indonesians, without limiting himself to Catholics, for the departure of the big figure in the world.
“The letter expresses the condolences of all the Indonesians, not only the Catholics, for the passage of Pope Francis,” said Prasetyo.
In the letter, Prasetyo continued, President Prabowo also left great hopes for the Vatican and all the Catholics in the world so that the lessons and the human values that had been confirmed by Pope Francis were maintained and pursued by successors and humanity in general.
“These values are a humanitarian heritage of Pope Francis and we must continue to maintain it. Its side is in the weak, the poor and the oppressed is a spirit in accordance with the values of Pancasila which is confirmed by the Indonesian people,” said Prasetyo.
He also added that all members of the delegation of special envoys from Indonesia had arrived in Rome according to a predetermined calendar. According to Prasetyo, the delegation will follow the procession of final tribute to Pope Francis as well as the leaders of other countries as well as the representatives of various international religious institutions.
“The latest information we received was that last night, all the delegates had left, and now all are in Rome. They are ready to exercise state tasks to represent Indonesia at the moment of sorrow,” said Prasetyo.
In addition to Joko Widodo, the Indonesian delegation also consisted of a number of crossed figures. Among them, the Minister of Human Rights Natalius Pigai, the Vice Minister of Finance Thomas Djiwandono, and the former Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Ignasius Jonan. The three are considered to be figures that have important contributions in efforts to maintain human values, pluralism and diversity in the country.
The presence of Jokowi as an official representative of the Government of President Prabowo in Rome is under international spotlights. Not only because of the central role of Jokowi in Indonesian policy in the last decade, but also because this moment reflects the continuity of the spirit of nationality in the maintenance of interconfessional and civilizational values.
The funerary moment of Pope Francis himself has become a world historical event that drew attention. The whale, known to be humble, has become a symbol of world awareness on various major questions such as climate change, the refugee crisis, world poverty, with interreligious dialogue. The heritage of his thoughts should continue to inspire Catholics and the international community as a whole.
Thanks to the presence of Jokowi and the delegation, Indonesia again shows its identity as a country that respects diversity, confirms tolerance and participates in the management of universal human values on the world scene.
The English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. There may therefore still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always see the Indonesian as our main language. (System supported by Digitalsiber.iD)
