



Rawalpindi:

This has been more than two weeks since a regular Supreme Court (SC), led by the Pakistan Judge (CJ) Yayha Afridi, ordered the anti -terrorism audience (ATCS) on May 9, the riots to conclude the trial in four months.

However, the ATCs in Punjab have not yet received SC “through appropriate channels”.

On April 8, the Apex Court ordered the ATC to conclude trials of May 9, rioters in four months – an order which will have implications for the former Prime Minister and founder of the PTI, Imran Khan.

The court also ordered the courts of first instance to submit bimonthly reports in the respective provincial courts concerning trials.

Sources in Rawalpindi ATC told L'Express Tribune that SC has not yet been received by ATC.

They first declared that the order will be received by the office of the chief judge of the High Court of Lahore (LHC).

From there, via the LHC registrar, he will be sent to the judge in charge of ATC, Shahbaz Rizvi, who will convene a special meeting concerning this case. After that, the decision will be sent, through appropriate channels, to the 11 ATC of Punjab, including that operating in Rawalpindi.

They later declared that a mechanism would be developed in consultation with defense lawyers, government prosecutors and senior police officials guarantee rapid hearings in May 9 affairs. High police officials will be responsible for guaranteeing the timely appearance of witnesses on data.

Defense lawyer Faisal Malik Advocate told L'Express Tribune that a request had been submitted in the name of Imran Khan to consolidate all the affairs of May 9 for a joint trial.

“A verdict could only be expected within four months if all the cases were heard together by a single judge in one place. Otherwise, business could flow for years.”

Meanwhile, the survey teams of five different police stations in Attock submitted charge sheets to ATC in Rawalpindi in the 15 different cases of vandalism deposited after the PTI demonstrations of November 25 and November 26.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2542102/atcs-havent-received-scs-may-9-order The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

