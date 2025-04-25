Trump News at a glance: President reprimands Putin; The judge blocks changes in voting rights | Trump administration





During his electoral campaign, Donald Trump had promised to end the war in 24 hours. But almost 100 days after his second term, the American president called on Russian president Vladimir Putin directly, telling him on social networks: Vladimir, stop!

Trumps' remarks have referred to the deadliest attack on the Ukrainian capital of kyiv this year, which killed 12 people and injured at least 90 on Thursday. The attack comes as Trump has made a renewed push to end the Ukraine war, would have terms favorable to Russia.

The president told journalists in Washington: I have my own deadline, in the midst of speculation that he wanted to conclude a cease-fire before his 100th day in power on April 30.

Closer to home, Trump also tried to modify the voting requirements, which, according to the defenders, have deprived millions of people and were blocked by a federal judge.

Here are the key stories at a glance:

Vladimir, stop! Trump emits a rare reprimand in Putin

At least 12 people were killed and more than 90 injured in kyiv after Russia led one of the most devastating air attacks against Ukraine for months, Kharkiv and other cities have also targeted.

The attack led to a rare reprimand of Russia of Donald Trump, who on social media implored Putin to stop.

Read the full story

The judge blocks the order of Trump threatening the voting rights

On Thursday, a federal judge blocked Trumps' efforts to add a requirement for citizenship to the registration form for federal voters, a change that defenders of voting rights would have warned millions of voters.

Read the full story

The United States and China are aimed at the trade war, says Trump

Washington and Beijing had talks on Thursday to help resolve the trade war between the two biggest economies in the world, said Donald Trump. China previously retaliated against Trump's previous claims that the United States was close to a trade agreement with Beijing.

Read the full story

Trump asks the Supreme Court to restore the Trans military ban

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court of the United States to restore its ban on transgender troops serving in the armed forces after several judges made distinct decisions against it.

Read the full story

We to speed up fossil fuels and extraction permits

The Interior Department of the United States has announced its intention to radically evolve the authorization of projects involving fossil fuels and mines, citing the Trumps Energy emergency declaration which, according to many experts, does not exist.

Read the full story

Trump denies help after deadly storms

The president denied federal funds on aid in the event of a disaster with residents of Arkansas, where dozens of people died in a series of fatal tornadoes last month, so legislators plead for him to reconsider. According to CNN, more than 40 people were found dead after a series of tornadoes and serious storms hit Arkansas and the neighboring States of Mississippi and Missouri in March.

Read the full story

Autism experts and autistic people postpone on Robert F Kennedys, a terrible approach to autism, because the Secretary of Health provides for a broader monitoring of health files of autistic peoples and offers reductions in invalidity services.

Read the full story

Trump signs an executive decree stimulating the mining industry of the deep sea

The order of presidents stimulating high -seas mining industry in American waters is the last attempt to increase the production of the country of nickel, copper and other critical minerals used widely through the economy as part of pressure to compensate for the control of China of the mineral industry.

Read the full story

What happened to others today:

Catch up? Here is what happened on April 23, 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2025/apr/25/trump-administration-news-updates-today The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos