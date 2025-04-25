Politics
Trump becomes a mother on the Armenian genocide after the recognition of Biden
President Donald Trump avoided the description of the massacres of Armenians of the Ottoman Empire as a “genocide”, a reversal of his predecessor Joe Biden on Thursday.
Turkey, whose leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has exercised close ties with Trump, has long denied the genocide and has angry all international use of the term.
In an annual message issued by the presidents of the anniversary of the tragedy, Trump said that the American people “honors the memories of these wonderful souls who suffered in one of the worst catastrophes of the 20th century”.
Biden in 2021 became the first president to recognize the genocide, writing: “The American people honors all these Armenians who perished in the genocide which started 106 years ago today.”
Biden, who throughout his political career had a close relationship with Armenian Americans, used similar formulations throughout his presidency and said to Erdogan directly that he would use the term genocide.
Armenian American activists expressed indignation against Trump's language and noted that he had promised to support the Armenians, who are extremely Christian, after Azerbaijan aligned by the Turks seized the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh dominated by the community in 2023.
“The retirement of President Trump of the American recognition of the Armenian genocide represents a shameful surrender to Turkish threats,” said Aram Hampaurian, executive director of the American National Armenian Committee.
“The omission of President Trump is not diplomatic surveillance-but rather a deliberate retirement of the truth and a dangerous signal of American tolerance for the ongoing anti-Armenian violence,” he said in a statement.
“This reflects the shameful assessment of his first administration of silence and complicity.”
When he was asked why Trump did not use the term genocide, the spokesman for the National Security Council James Hewitt said: “These horrible events were one of the worst atrocities of the 20th century.
“This is why the American government acknowledges that 1.5 million ethnic Armenians have been expelled, massacred or walked until their death in the last days of the Ottoman Empire,” he said.
– 110 year old anniversary –
According to Armenia and most traditional Western historians, up to 1.5 million people died between 1915 and 1916, when the Ottoman authorities struggling on the battlefield, repressed the Armenian minority which he considered traitors in the league with Russia.
They were killed or sent to fatal steps in the Syrian desert, deprived of food and water.
Turkey denies that killings were systematic or genocide. He estimated Armenian deaths from 300,000 to 500,000 and said that many Turks died in civilian conflicts after many Armenians took the side of the pervasive Russian forces.
The two chambers of the American Congress in 2019 said almost unanimously that the United States recognizes an Armenian genocide, which led Trump's State Department to publish a declaration that the position of the administration “has not changed” against the use of the term.
Other major countries that recognize an Armenian genocide inlude France and Russia, which both have close ties to Armenia, and Germany, which has long been sensitive to the question because of its Nazi past.
Trump administration officials have often accused Biden of endangering American interests by focusing on human rights, suggesting rather to raise the question as a cake against American adversaries.
At the end of Trump's first term, the State Department said that China committed a genocide against its mainly Muslim Uighur minority due to mass incarceration camps, accusations strongly refused by Beijing.
