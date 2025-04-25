



Donald Trump signed a decree on Thursday to stimulate the mining industry of the deep sea, the last attempt to stimulate American production of nickel, copper and other critical minerals used widely in the economy.

The general order avoids direct confrontation with the International Authority for Successful Maritime Funds and essentially seeks to revive the exploitation of American waters in the context of a thrust to compensate for the control of Chinas in the critical mineral industry.

It is estimated that certain parts of the Pacific Ocean contain large amounts of potato -shaped rocks called polymetallic nodules filled with construction blocks for electric vehicles and electronics.

It is estimated that more than 1 billion tonnes of these nodules are in American waters and filled with manganese, nickel, copper and other critical minerals, according to an administration official.

Extracting them could increase American GDP by $ 300 billion over 10 years and create 100,000 jobs, added the manager.

We want the United States to become standing on China in this resource space under the ocean, at the bottom of the ocean, said the official.

The ordinance orders the administration to accelerate the extraction permits under the 1980 law on the resources of minerals due to the seabed and to establish a process of issuing permits along the continental plateau of the United States, according to the official.

He also ordered the administration to publish a report that details areas for a potential exploration of the seabed and to work with allies to examine the means to share resources in international waters, said the official.

Supporters of deep mining say that this would reduce the need for large mining operations on earth, which are often unpopular to reception communities. Environmental groups call for the prohibition of all activities, warning that industrial operations at the bottom of the ocean could lead to an irreversible loss of biodiversity.

Any country can authorize exploitation on the high seas in its own territorial waters, about 200 nabin miles from the shore, and companies are already aligning American waters.

Impossible Metals earlier this month asked the administration to launch a commercial auction to access the deposits of nickel, cobalt and other critical minerals off the American Samoa.

The International Marine Fund authority created by the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which the United States has not ratified for years, envisage standards for the exploitation of the deep sea in international waters, although it does not formalize them due to unresolved differences on acceptable levels of dust, noise and other factors of practice.

The actions of Metals among the most important mining companies on the high seas increased on Thursday by around 40% to reach a maximum of 52 weeks of $ 3.39 per share after the report of Reuters earlier during the day on the decree.

Beyond the Metal Company, others are considering extraction on the high seas include impossible metals based in California, Russia JSC Yuzhmorgeologiya, Blue Minerals Jamaica, China Minmetals and Kiribatis Maraw Research and Exploration.

American access to critical minerals, in particular those produced by Chinese companies, has decreased in recent months, because Beijing has limited exports of several types. This, in turn, increased pressure on Washington to support efforts to stimulate interior exploitation.

Last week, Trump officials accelerated permits on 10 mining projects across the United States and implemented an abbreviated approval process for mining projects on federal land.

The administration also said that it would approve one of the country's largest copper mines.

The Trumps Order Thursday uses the term Rare Terres to refer widely to all critical minerals and is not supposed to imply that the administration believes that nodules contain neodymium and the other rare land, said the manager.

