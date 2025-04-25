XI announces that the Plan of the Chinese economy counter-mockery of the American trade war | China

Xi Jinping has announced a plan to counter economic problems continuing Chinas and the impact of the American trade war, because the reports swirl that it could remove prices on certain American products, including semiconductors.

The Politburo Friday meeting was summoned to discuss the economic situation of China, which, from the pandemic, has been faced with difficulties fueled by a crisis in the housing sector, young people unemployment and Donald prevails over all Chinese exports.

Reading the meeting published by the official media media, Xinhua, said that Chinas' economy had shown a positive trend with growing social confidence in 2025, but the impact of external shocks increased.

We must strengthen the reflection of the substance, fully prepare the emergency plans and do solid work in economic work, he said.

In a reference to the global Trumps prices, reading said that Beijing would work with the international community to actively maintain multilateralism and oppose unilateral intimidation practices.

Reading proposed a series of interventions to strengthen the domestic economy and protect people and businesses from the impact of Trumps prices, including the increase in unemployment insurance payments. He has promised to increase low and medium income, develop the service industry and increase consumption.

We have to take several measures to help companies with difficulties, he said. We have to strengthen funding support. We have to speed up the integration of national and outdoor trade.

He highlighted the need for more proactive macroeconomic policies, faster development of a new real estate model and increased housing stock, and to intensify the city's renewal programs and urban renovation.

The meeting took place among the information according to which the Chinese authorities are considering a list of American products which exempt the tariffs of 125% currently imposed on all American imports.

Previous reports from Bloomberg and Reuters have said that medical equipment, semiconductors and certain industrial chemicals such as ethane were taken into account.

On Thursday, a supplier based in Shenzhen posted online that he had been informed by the Customs Agency that eight semiconductor products no longer attracts 125%.

On Friday, the head of the US Chamber of Commerce in China, Michael Hart said that the Chinese authorities asked members what products they imported from the United States that they could not find anywhere else.

He praised the first signs according to which the two parties examined the prices and began to produce lists of excluded items. The stock markets in the Asia-Pacific region increased after reports.

The trade war has struck American and Chinese economies, and pricing exemptions are a probable sign that the parties are trying to facilitate their means. The United States had already exempted certain categories of Chinese manufacturing products from prices, including smartphones and laptops. This week, Trump said his prices on China would drop considerably, but it wouldn't be zero.

But in public, the two governments gave different accounts on the status of negotiations at the end of the trade war.

On Friday afternoon, the Chinas Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated its assertion that the United States and China are not engaged in any negotiations on prices, contradicting Trumps complaints on Thursday.

Trump claims that he is in talks with Beijing on prices despite the denial of Chinese video

Addressing the White House journalists, Trump said the two parties were talking. We can reveal it later, but they had meetings this morning, and we met China, said the American president, refusing to say who they were.

The remarks seemed to be in response to the spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, there is there, who said earlier that there was currently no economic and commercial negotiations between China and the United States.