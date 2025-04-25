If you want commercial discussions, cancel the prices





China has called on the United States to cancel its refined prices on Chinese products entering the country as a sign that President Donald Trump is serious to resolve the trade war between the two countries.

A Chinese official said that there had been no commercial interview with the United States, despite suggestions from the Trump administration.

The trade war between the two largest economies in the world has increased, China returning the Boeing aircraft he ordered in the United States during his last reprisals on the prices.

But Trump seemed to soften his position on China, saying that the taxes he has so far imposed on Chinese imports “would drop considerably, but it will not be zero.”

A trade war between China and the United States is in full swing, Trump imposing import taxes up to 145% on Chinese products in the United States, and China has hit a 125% tax on American products.

In one of China's strongest statements to date during the pricing war, the spokesman for the Ministry of Commerce, there is, said that the United States should remove all “unilateral tariff measures” against China “if it really wanted to” solve the problem.

“The person who has attached the bell must detach it,” he added.

In addition, the spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Guo Jiakun, said that China and the United States had “not carried out consultations or negotiations on the prices, even less reached an agreement”.

He added that the contrary relationships were “false”.

Trump previously said that the negotiations between countries were “active” – ​​but that was also contradicted by the US Treasury Secretary, Scott Bessent, who said on Wednesday that they had not yet started.

Bessent added that there was an opportunity for a “big business” between the United States and China on trade.

He previously declared that he expected a de -escalation of the “unsustainable” trade war and said that the current situation was “not a joke”.

Watch: Trump insists that the United States and China have commercial talks

Trump said on Tuesday that he would be “very nice” in negotiations with Beijing in the hope of concluding a trade agreement.

But after the last comments of China, he said on his social networks platform of truth “Boeing should be lacking in China for not having taken the beautifully finished planes that China has committed to buy”.

“This is only a small example of what China has done in the United States, for years,” he added, before repeating accusations that synthetic of fentanyl opioid “continues to pay in our country from China, through Mexico and Canada, killing hundreds of thousands of our people.”

The boss of the Boeing aircraft manufacturer revealed that China had returned planes it had ordered to the United States as part of its reprisals at the prices.

Kelly Ortberg said this week that two planes had already been returned and that another would follow trade tensions between the two countries.

China organized a round table on Wednesday to respond to the concerns of more than 80 foreign companies on the impact of American prices on their investments and their operations in China, said the Ministry of Commerce.

“We hope that foreign companies will transform crises into opportunities,” said Minister of Commerce Ling Ji.

