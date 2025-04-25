Trump to organize a gathering in Michigan marking the first 100 days in the White House





The president of Lansing, Michigan (AP), Donald Trump, will mark his first 100 days in power next week with a rally in Michigan, his first since his return to the White House earlier this year.

Trump will visit Macomb County on Tuesday, said the White House press secretary. The region is just north of Detroit, known as the car center.

President Trump is delighted to return to the big state of Michigan next Tuesday, where he will come together in the county of Macomb to celebrate the first 100 days! Karoline Leavitt said on social media on Wednesday.

The rally will take place on the 100th day in power Trumps, a traditional early stage in which the progress of the presidents is measured compared to the campaign promises. Michigan was one of the main states of the battlefield, Trump overthrew from the Democrats last year on his way to the White House.

Trump has not traveled much since he took office outside personal weekends. Republican presidents that only other official trip during his second term took place during the first week, when he visited disaster areas in North Carolina and California and organized an event in Las Vegas to promote his plan to eliminate taxes on advice.

But later this week, Trump will go to Pope Francis Funeral in Rome, the first foreign trip to his second term.

Trump to come to Michigan follows a series of telephone meetings and calls with the high -level Democratic Governor of States, Gretchen Whitmer. Formerly criticizing Trump, Whitmer said that she hoped to find common ground with the president during her second term.

A key area of ​​potential cooperation that Whitmer has reported is the basis of the National Selfridge Air Guard, a long concern for the legislators of Whitmer and Michigan in the midst of uncertainty on its future, because the A-10 plane is being suppressed. The base is located in the county of Macomb, where it should appear on Tuesday.

Trump mentioned Selfridge during an executive decree of April 9 in the Oval Office, an event for which Whitmer was present, saying that he hoped to keep the base open, strong, prosperous.

I think I was going to succeed, governor. I think that succeeding there, Trump said about selfridge.

Whitmer that Trump congratulated during his remarks later said that she had been unexpectedly brought into the oval office during his visit. A photo captured her trying to protect her face from cameras with a backrest.

Asked Wednesday if Whitmer would appear with the president of Michigan, a spokesman for the governor said that he had nothing to share at the moment.

Whitmer and other Michigan officials have long pleaded for a new hunting mission to replace the outgoing A-10 squadron in Selfridge.

In a letter of 2023 sent during the administration of President Joe Bidens, Whitmer urged the Air Force secretary to act, write, I repeat and reiterate what I declared in November and several times in the past year: a hunting mission in selfridge to recapitalize the A10s is the right way to follow for the state of Michigan, the Air Force and the country.

