



On April 23, 2025, President Xi Jinping pronounced remarks at the meeting of the leaders on the climate and the video link Just Transitionvia. Xi Jinping noted that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the Paris Agreement and the 80th anniversary of the United Nations Foundation. As the unprecedented world changes take place more quickly, humanity has reached a new crossroads. Confidence, solidarity and cooperation, we will overcome the opposite winds and will increase global climate governance and all the progressive efforts of the world. “” First, countries must join multilateralism. It is necessary to firmly protect the unlike international system and the international order supported by international law and firmly protect international equity and justice. It is important for all countries to defend the rule of law, to honor commitments, to prioritize green and little carbon development and to respond jointly to the climate crisis by multilateral governance. Second, countries deepen international cooperation. The procedures should go beyond distance and conflicts with opening and inclusiveness, stimulating technological innovation and industrial transformation through cooperation, and facilitating the free movement of quality technologies and green products, so that they can be accessible, affordable and beneficial for all countries, in particular those that develop. China will vigorously deepen South-South cooperation and continue to provide help from other developing countries to the best of its capacities. Third, countries must accelerate the right transition. Countries must adopt an approach centered on people to advance people well-being and climate governance in tandem, and find a balance between several objectives, including environmental protection, economic growth, job creation and poverty reduction. Fourth, countries must strengthen the actions focused on results. All parties should do their best to formulate and implement their action program for national contributions (NDC) while coordinating economic development and energy transition. China will announce its NDC 2035 covering all economic sectors and all greenhouse gases before the United Nations Conference on Climate Change in Belm. Xi Jinping stressed that harmony between man and nature is a decisive characteristic of Chinese modernization. China is a constant player and a major contributor in promoting global development of green. Because it announced five years ago China’s objectives for carbon peak and carbon neutrality, China has built the largest and fastest and fastest industrial industrial industry as well as the largest and most complete new energy chain. China has contributed a quarter of the world's afforestation area to the world. However, the world can change, China will not slow down its climatic actions, will not reduce its support for international cooperation and will not cease its efforts to build a community with a shared future for humanity.china is ready to work with other parties to seriously honor the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, associate with their greatest number and collectively, and to build a clean but sustainable world together.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://in.china-embassy.gov.cn/eng/zgxw/202504/t20250425_11604454.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos