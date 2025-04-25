Trump empties the main protections of civil rights with a new decree





Donald Trump has just attempted to reactor America, said legislative researcher Allison Chapman.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed an executive decree that would further weaken civil rights and would make more difficult for complainants to prevail in discrimination cases in areas such as education, housing, health care and public benefits.

With the shift of his pen, Donald Trump has just attempted to reintegrate America by repealing and depriving the regulations and historical laws of civil rights, said legislative researcher Allison Chapman.

The ordinance orders the federal agencies to stop enforcing the laws and regulations based on a disparate impact a legal theory which identifies policies with discriminatory effects, even if they seem neutral. He also orders the Attorney General to revise or repeal any regulation of racial non-discrimination of title VI which relies on this theory, and calls for agencies to be examined and possibly to withdraw from cases or regulations in progress involving disparate impact complaints.

This executive decree orders the government to cease to enforce the main protections of civil rights in the workplace, in schools and in all aspects of our company and to rewrite regulations that have protected the rights of all persons for decades, said Fatima Goss Graves, president and chief executive officer of the National Womens Law, in a statement.

The theory of disparate impact was born to overcome the limits of disparate treatment complaints, which required intentional proof of bias. At the end of the 1960s, legislatures and courts understood that the intention -based models failed to grasp the way in which neutral policies could nevertheless have racially discriminatory impacts. Even after the 1964 civil rights law made discrimination illegal, employers used devices such as seniority and the training of prerequisites, or work (and entry) work exams as a racial job screens that have had a disparate impact on black and brown employees. According to D. Frank Vinik, a contributor to Encyclopedia Britannica, a contributor to Britannica, a contributor to Britannica.

Defenders of the rights of people with disabilities interest prosecution while students, teachers and parents organize themselves to protect education.

This ordinance is part of Donald's continuous efforts to dismantle our freedoms and make our rights go back. He hates that civil rights laws give us the power to resist intimidators like him, said serious. But a president does not have the power to withdraw the basic civil law[s] Protections of the inhabitants of this country with a wrist.

The decree is the last of a series of attacks on civil rights law by the Trump administration, which has increasingly armed the anti-discrimination protections against the very people that the laws have been written to protect. For example, the White House has repeatedly used civil rights laws to target the efforts of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and the rights of transgenderness.

Like me and other LGBTQ + activists have been warning for years, it was never going to stop with us, Chapman, who is transgender, said Truthout. Americans must get up and retaliate with us now. They will not stop as long as only heterosexual white Christian men Cisgenres have rights.

On the same day, Trump signed the decree performing a disparate impact responsibility challenge, he signed an additional decree that threatened the accreditation of universities that refuse to capitulate his racist, capable and transphobic policies. Its administration has also upset the Division of Civil Rights of the Ministry of Justices, which is responsible for applying anti-discrimination laws.

In less than 100 days, the Trump administration swung a hammer with the very foundations of our democracy trying to cross a path for a governed government not by and for the people, but by and for a man, said serious.

We are witnesses of a chaotic first month in the presidency of the prevail.

In recent months, each decree has given shock and perplexity an essential part of an strategy to make the right turn inevitable and crushing. But, as the organizer Sandra Avalos implored us to remember Truthout last November, together, we are more powerful than Trump.

Indeed, the Trump administration has crossed the decrees, but as reported to us in Truthout, many are in legal limbo and are faced with judicial disputes by unions and civil rights groups. Efforts to cancel the anti -racist and dei teaching programs are blocked by education teachers, staff and students refusing to comply. And communities across the country come together to revive the alarm on ice raids, inform neighbors of their civil rights and protect each other in moving solidarity shows.

It will be a long fight to come. And as a non -profit media, Truthout plans to be there to document and build resistance.

