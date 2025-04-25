Prevails over aggressive actions against freedom of expression speaks much more than her words defending her





The University of Harvard crossed the extraordinary measure of continuing the Trump administration on April 21, 2025, claiming that the pressure campaign mounted on the school by the president and his cabinet to force the diversity of the point of view on the campus have violated the guarantees of the constitutions of freedom of expression.

The actions of the defendants are illegal, declares the trial of Harvards. The first amendment does not allow the government to interfere with the discourse of private actors to advance its own vision of ideological balance.

However, during his first mandate, President Donald J. Trump said that freedom of expression imported.

Trump published the Executive Decree to restore freedom of expression and put an end to federal censorship on March 21, 2019. In it, he expressed the importance of a free survey and an open debate for education and ordered federal officials to use the funding of federal government governments to guarantee that universities promote a free survey.

Chanting the champions of freedom of disposition Benjamin Franklin and James Madison, Trump wrote that the free survey is an essential characteristic of the democracy of our nations.

As a professor of constitutional, criminal and comparison law, and as a citizen who enjoys his freedom, I agree.

Freedom of expression is fundamental for human progress. Scientific, medical, technological and social progress is all based on the free movement of information. Solid discussions and disagreements are just as important to maintain a healthy constitutional republic.

According to the words of the end of the Supreme Court of the United States, Robert Jackson, if there is a fixed star in our constitutional constellation, it is that no civil servant, high or mean, can prescribe what will be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion or other questions of opinion or to force citizens to confess by speech or to act their faith.

The first amendments freedom of expression and the press clauses protect all forms of oral, printed, digital and artistic expression of interference or government punishment.

Among the many types of discourse, political discourse is the most protected.

The first day of his second term, Trump published another decree of freedom of expression. He affirms the commitment of administrations to freedom of expression, orders that tax money is not used to shorten freedom of expression and orders federal employees to identify and take the appropriate measures to correct the previous fault by the federal government linked to the censorship of protected discourse.

In a vacuum, orders prevail it seems to increase well for freedom of expression.

But what is important is the reality of freedom of expression, not rhetoric. Three months after his second term, where is Trump?

The numerous orders, letters, declarations and interconnected actions of the Trump White House make it difficult to assess the positive effects. On the other hand, the Trump administration has clearly violated freedom of expression and cooled several times.

During his second inauguration, Donald Trump promised to stop all government censorship and bring freedom of expression. Repression and reprisals

The attempts at silence of the opponents develop as a model.

Lawyers and lawyers who pursued or prosecuted Trump, or represented his opponents, were targeted for remuneration and concessions. He started with a decree of March 6, 2025, led by the world law firm based in the United States, Perkins Coie, who had already represented Trumps's opponent in the 2016 presidential race, Hillary Clinton. A second prescription was issued on March 14, 2025 against Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison because she once used a lawyer who investigated Trump. Subsequently, at least six other eminent law firms were also targeted.

Several law firms have accessed the requests of the presidents, agreeing to accept customers without regard to political convictions, eliminate Dei practices and carry out pro bono work evaluated by hundreds of millions of dollars for causes of support for Trump.

Companies that have not acceded to the presidents' requests have been deleted, access to federal buildings and have been prohibited from working for federal agencies. Some of the companies that have not noted have won temporary injunctions with the exception of administration actions against them.

The Foundation of Rights and Expression of the Foundation of Rights and Individual Expression of Freedom of Expression for Individual Rights has denounced orders as threatening the foundations of justice and freedom of expression. In one of the many challenges of these ordinances, the American district judge Beryl Howell wrote on March 12, 2025, that the order of the prevail seemed motivated by the animal reprisals and concluded that he is heading towards the wall of the protections of the first amendment. Two other federal courts have reached similar conclusions.

During the first three months of his second term, Trump withdrew the protection of the secret services from several eminent criticisms who are former officials of the federal government, including John Bolton, a former national security adviser from Trump. Former secretary of state Mike Pompeo, his superior assistant, Brian Hook, and the former senior Health of High Level Health Anthony Fauci also lost their security protection.

It is difficult to imagine that these decisions will not have a deeply frightening effect on the potential criticism of the president, especially since the revocations have been announced publicly and that each individual has been the subject of credible threats resulting from their government service.

Target the press

A similar model exists for journalists, where Trump uses his power to punish organizations with which he does not like reports.

The journalists AP were prohibited from the White House and the Air Force One on February 11, 2025, for having refused to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America, the new name that Trump had ordered for the body of water. On April 9, 2025, this ban was noted to violate the first amendment by a judge appointed by Trump during his first mandate.

The denouncing him CNN and MSNBC as illegal and saying that they are paid by political agents, Trump suggested that they should be the subject of an investigation during a speech at the United States Ministry of Justice.

Trump actually closed America's voice, after 83 years of continuous broadcasting, to be anti-top and radical in his views. By Charter, the diffuser represents America, not a single segment of American society, with specific, objective and complete news and a balanced and complete projection of important American thoughts and institutions through television, radio, internet, social media and satellite broadcasts to the peoples of the world.

The Federal Communications Commission has launched regulatory shares against the licenses of several television stations for the programs that have been accused by the president of being anti-top or biased in favor of Kamala Harris. At the start of the process, the results of these actions must be determined.

The demonstrators in Somerville, Mass., March 26, 2025, demanded the release of Rumeysa Ozturk, Turkish student at Toft University, whose recent arrest by federal agents is considered an attack on freedom of expression. AP Photo / Michael Casey Pressury Universities and Student

Other administration actions, I believe, raise serious problems of freedom of expression.

Harvard is not the only university pressure.

The administration threatens to retain federal money from universities in order to force many of them to comply with administrative policies so as to involve freedom of expression and, in some cases, violate the legal processes for the restraint of federal support.

Some of the recent Trump administrations on immigration implementation efforts have targeted international students who are legally in the United States, but who participated in demonstrations of Palestinian rights and did not agree with Israeli actions during the war in Gaza.

The administration claims that some students whose visas have been dismissed were either supporters of Hamas, or criminal laws raped. The administration also said that many students are expelled under the great authority that the Secretary of State was to expel those considered a danger to national security.

Democracy and freedom of expression

Over the past decade, the United States has fallen into press freedom, the rule of law and democratic governance, leading to the classification of a defective democracy by the intelligence unit of the economist, a democratic childcare dog. Unsurprisingly, there was a simultaneous increase in public support for authoritarianism. These changes support the increasingly important freedom of expression.

On March 4, 2025, Trump declared in a speech before a joint session of the congress that he arrested all the censorship of the government and brought back freedom of expression in America.

Registration does not support this assertion.

