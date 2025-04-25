Roula Khalaf, editor -in -chief of the FT, selects her favorite stories in this weekly newsletter.

China has granted tariff exemptions on American imports and plans to raise other tasks, according to the local Lobby group of American companies, as a sign of relief possible for companies struck by Donald Trumps Trade War.

The China Ministry of Commerce examines the sectors affected by the 125% Beijing prices on American products, the American Chamber of Commerce in China said on Friday.

Hart said that health care imports in China were being examined for possible tariff exemptions.

Companies in sectors, including aviation and industrial chemicals, have said that some of their products had already obtained a stay, while local media indicated that some semiconductors had been spared.

Hart added that the US trade department also examined the impact of tasks on businesses.

It is good to see that the two parties examine the prices and it seems that they are starting to produce exclusions lists for specific categories, said Hart.

The Chinas Ministry of Commerce has not responded to a request for comments on tariff exemptions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that he did not know any exemption and reiterated that there had not been direct talks with the United States on the reduction of samples.

President Donald Trump has already excluded high -value Chinese products such as smartphones and electronics from his prices up to 145%, although he later said that these exemptions would be temporary.

The 125% Beijing reprisals have struck American agricultural goods and energy.

Hart said that the Chinas Ministry of Commerce had met representatives of the Chamber and its member companies to determine the benefits of Tit-For-Tat prices.

Our member companies said that even during last week, they had some imported shipments that did not have prices taken from them, he said.

So I think that for the critical sectors, we may be able to assume that it is already in place, but I do not think it is a specific policy. I think that for the moment, it's more a single-off.

The manufacturer of French aerospace engines Safran also said on Friday that China had granted import rate exemptions. The chief executive officer, Olivier Andris, said during a profit call that China had decided to exempt from taxing any delivery of engines, nacelles, landing gear or parts.

Hart has also identified pharmaceutical products and medical devices as potentially vulnerable industries, given their high import levels.

If the prices remained in place at the current levels, he said, it would be difficult to imagine that we would not see the companies close and leave.

The efforts of the two parties to mitigate the worst effects of an imminent trade war are involved while Trump insisted despite Chinese denial that negotiations are underway and the samples will soon be reduced.

The Chinas Ministry of Commerce called Washington on Thursday to cancel all unilateral tariff measures if it wanted to start commercial talks.

Economists have warned that bilateral trade in certain sectors was likely to stop, the current level of prices making imports of us in viable for many Chinese companies.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Friday that Beijing had to fully prepare for emergency plans to stimulate the economy at a communist party meeting of 24 members of 24 members.

XI has called on the government to increase support for businesses, speed up efforts to stimulate consumption and resolve a slowdown of several years in the real estate sector more quickly.

Officials are expected to coordinate internal economic work and international economic and commercial struggles, he said.

Additional report by Ian Johnston in Paris