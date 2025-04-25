Thus, the suspect of counterfeiting of the document, the seeker of the Jokowi diploma resigned





Zainal Mustofa (third in the left). Metrotvnews.com/ triawati

Solo: One of the members of the legal team of the complainants of the 7th false presidential diploma Joko Widodo (Jokowi), Zainal Mustofa, resigned. Zainal resigned after being appointed suspect in a case of false diploma presumed by the regional police of Sukoharjo. He recognized that the resignation measure was taken due to the many reports linked to the one who had been appointed suspect by the Sukoharjo police station. “Perhaps I will resign from the UGM rotation team because it leads on social networks which seems to be this case (the Jokowi diploma trial) has spread,” he explained on Friday April 25, 2025. In addition, he made the decision so that the colleagues of the diploma of the team of false seekers Jokowi can focus on the victory of the trial at the solo district court. “And finally, I also focus on the treatment of my case. At the same time, so that friends are not disturbed too. Poor (pity too) in difficulty but fearing later with my problem so that what will be fought will be disrupted,” he explained. Previously, one of the members of the 7th Diploma of Presidential Secondary Studies of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, Zainal Mustofa (ZM), was appointed suspect in the alleged counterfeiting document. SUKOHARJO regional police appointed Zainal Mustofa as a suspect for the alleged use of false documents to obtain a law baccalaureate which was a condition of being a defender. Zainal was appointed suspect in accordance with the S.TAP / 52 / IV / res decree number. 1.9 / Criminal investigation dated April 18, 2025. Zainal Mustofa is a member of the seeker's team in the case of the president Joko Widodo who participated in the Solo Tribas (PN). Kasatreskrim Sukoharjo police, AKP Zainuddin, confirmed that the ZM had been appointed suspect in the event of counterfeiting of alleged documents to obtain a lawyer in law. In this case, the person concerned was suspected of having violated article 263 paragraph 2 of the penal code concerning the alleged counterfeiting of documents. With the determination of Zainal Mustafa as a suspect, the investigators also sent SPDP to the Sukoharjo Kejari and examined the suspect, he said.

