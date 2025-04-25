Ukraine receives nothing in peace proposals, explains Boris Johnson | Ukraine

Boris Johnson issued severe criticism from Donald Trumps Ukrainian peace proposals in one of his first apparent censorship of the American president, saying that, in his words, the Ukrainians would get nothing.

The former British Prime Minister, a fervent supporter of Ukraine who remains close to the president of the Ukraines, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, previously said that there was a method in the approach of the madness of the Trumps and that he thought that the American president could bring peace.

But in an article on X, Johnson criticized the apparent terms of an agreement that Trump pushes Kyiv to accept.

Trump on Wednesday accused Zelenskyy of endangering what he claimed to be an imminent peace agreement to put an end to the war in Ukraine, because he gave the most clear that the United States would officially recognize the seizure of Crimea in the framework of any agreement.

Russia then led one of the most devastating air attacks against the capital for months, Kharkiv and other cities also aimed.

Putin spent more from Ukrainian civilians, killing and injuring 100 in kyiv, including children, posted Johnson. And what is his reward under the last peace proposals?

1. The right to keep the Ukrainian sovereign territory which he took by violence and in violation of international law. 2. The right to control the fate of Ukraines by prohibiting NATO membership. 3. The lifting of sanctions against Russia. 4. An economic partnership with America. 5. The chance to rebuild his armed forces for the next attack in a few years.

He added: as for Ukraine, what do they receive after three years of heroic resistance against a brutal and unlikely invasion? What is their reward for the appalling sacrifices they have made for good, as they were told without what freedom and democracy in the world?

Apart from the right to share their natural resources with the United States, they get nothing. What is in this agreement which can stop a third Russian invasion in a realistic way? Nothing. If we want to prevent more atrocities from Putin, we must have a long-term security guarantee, credible and above all funded for Ukraine, a guarantee issued by the United Kingdom, the United States and all Western allies.

Keir Starmer condemned Moscows Wednesday evenings on Wednesday evening on kyiv, saying that it was a real reminder that Russia is the aggressor here and that it is felt by Ukrainians, as has been felt for three long years now. This is why it is important to bring Russia to an unconditional ceasefire.

He added: made progress towards the ceasefire. It must be a lasting ceasefire. But these attacks, these horrible attacks are a real human reminder of who is the aggressor here and the cost for the Ukrainian people.

Trump also criticized strikes in an article on his Truth social network. He said: I am not satisfied with the Russian strikes on Kyiv. Not necessary and a very bad timing. Vladimir, stop! 5,000 soldiers per week die. Allows you to make the peace agreement!

Johnson previously criticized some of the Trumps languages ​​on Zelenskyy, including when they fall in the White House, saying that it was horrible to hear part of the language that comes from Washington on whom the war and Zelenskyy is a dictator.

But in the aftermath of the row, Johnson again defended Trump in a columnSaying that the War of Words was not supposed to occur and that the American president had a viable plan for peace.