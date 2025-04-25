



US President Donald Trump said he was “not satisfied” with the fatal Russian strikes on kyiv and that President Vladimir Putin should “stop” – but has not said that new measures could be taken against Russia.

Overnight, the attacks on the Ukrainian capital killed at least 12 people and injured 90 others.

The American president said that he “puts a lot of pressure” on both sides to end the war in Ukraine, after the deadliest attacks that kyiv has seen since last July.

This is the last road bump in efforts to advance a peace agreement between the two countries – something that the American president said that he would be able to quickly do within the framework of his electoral campaign last year.

In rare criticisms of the Russian president Vladimir Putin, Trump wrote in an article on Truth Social: “Not necessary and very bad timing. Vladimir, stop!”

The attack took place at a time of increasing pressure on Ukraine and President Volodymyr Zelensky to accept the Russian occupation of its territory within the framework of a peace agreement.

Trump appeared alongside Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stre in the White House on Thursday and said that he had “no person” only “allegiance to save lives”.

Although he admitted frustration with Putin, Trump said he would wait a week “to see if we have an agreement” – but that “things would happen” if the attacks do not end.

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff should have interviews with Putin in Moscow later Friday.

President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to attacks during a visit to South Africa, saying that he thought that the United States could be more energetic with Russia to get a cease-fire.

“We believe that if more pressure is applied to Russia, we will be able to get closer to our positions,” Zelensky told journalists.

When he was asked if he would be willing to make concessions, Zelensky said that the fact that Ukraine was ready to negotiate with Russia is a “huge compromise” and that a “ceasefire must be the first step”.

“If Russia says that it is ready to stop shooting, it must stop massive strikes against Ukraine. It is the Ukrainians who lack patience, because it is we who are attacked, and no one else,” he added.

The attack pushed Zelensky to cut his short trip and go home.

In an interview with CBS's Face The Nation TV Program, the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, said that “we are only a city objectives or civil sites used by the military”.

Lavrov has provided no evidence to support his complaint.

He added that certain elements had to be “adjusted” for Russia to accept the peace agreement proposed in the United States.

Before the attack on kyiv, the week had seen an efficiency of the relationship already in danger between Trump and Zelensky – while the American president suggested the need for Ukraine to make land concessions within the framework of a peace agreement.

Trump said on Wednesday that an agreement to put an end to the war was “very close”, but that Zelensky's refusal to accept the conditions of us “will only prolong” the conflict.

Ukraine has long declared that it will not give up Crimea, a southern peninsula annexed by Russia in 2014.

On Wednesday, US vice-president JD Vance presented the American vision for an agreement, saying that he would “freeze the territorial lines […] Near the place where they are today “, and added that Ukraine and Russia” will both have to abandon some of the territories they currently have “.

The journalists asked this week by the journalists of the White House to find out if the administration sought to recognize Russia's sovereignty on Crimea, Trump said that he just wanted to see the war end.

Recognition of the illegal occupation of Russia of Crimea would not only be politically impossible for Zelensky to accept, but it would also be contrary to the post-war international legal standards that the borders should not be modified by force.

“We showed them the finish line,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Thursday in the Oval Office, where he appeared alongside Trump and the Norwegian Prime Minister.

“We both need them to say yes, but what happened last night with these missile strikes should remind everyone why this war must end.”

The visit of President Zelensky in South Africa, during which he met President Cyril Ramaphosa, pointed out a spectacular improvement in relations formerly contrary between the two nations.

Ramaphosa said in a drop in press alongside Zelensky that he was deeply concerned about the current conflict in Ukraine. He also reiterated the commitment of South Africa to speak to all parts of the conflict.

He added that he had spoken to Putin and Trump about the need to end the conflict.

Ramaphosa, in the briefing, has not entered the question of whether Ukraine should cede the territory to Russia.

The United States was one of the closest allies to Ukraine until Trump's re-election in November. From now on, Ukraine wishes to expand its basin of international partners – in particular in Africa where many countries have close links with Russia.

South Africa also suffered from tense relations with Washington, who expelled its ambassador and withdrew the funding for aid.

South Africa affirms that its unlined position places it in a privileged position to help conclude a peace agreement with Russia.

