The lawyer who continued the false diploma Joko Widodo became suspect





Detiksumsel.com – Zaenal Mustofa, one of the lawyers who are members of the team of the authenticity of the 7th presidential diploma of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, is now faced with serious legal problems. He had already been appointed suspect in an alleged counterfeiting of academic documents. The determination of this suspect is based on an official report submitted by Asri Purwanti, which is recorded in LP / B / 86 / X / 2023 / SPKT / RES.SKH / Central Java Regional Police of October 16, 2023. Sukoharjo police chief AKBP Anggaito Hadi Prabowo confirmed it when the media confirmed on Thursday, April 24, 2025. Read also: Roy Suryo was reported to the police for accusation of fake Jokowi diploma president He said that Zaenal Mustofa was suspected of having falsified a letter by doing as if he was a student of the Faculty of Law, the University of Muhammadiyah of Surakarta (UMS), used the student number (NIM) C100010099. “The act of counterfeiting of the reported letter, H. Zaenal Mustofa, by making false letters as if the students of the Faculty of Law, University of Muhammadiyah of Surakarta (UMS) using NIM: C100010099, with the name of the Zaenal Mustofa reported.” said AKBP Anggaito Hadi Prabowo, Thursday, April 24, 2025. This report was followed by the journalist by sending a clarification request to the Higher Education Services Institute (LLDIKTI) from the Java Central region. The results show that Zaenal Mustofa is in fact a UMS transfer student at the University Surakarta (UNSE). Read also: Acknowledgment of using false diploma, Jokowi ready to follow legal roads “In this response also accompanied by a clarification of the Diploma of the University of Surakarta (UNSA) which explains that the Zaenal Mustofa reported is a transfer from the University of Muhammadiyah of Surakarta (UMS).” he explained. In addition, the journalist sent a letter to the UMS Academic Administration Bureau to check the NIM property used by Zaenal. From the responses received dated May 13, 2020, it is known that the NIM C100010099 does not belong to Zaenal, but is recorded on behalf of Anton Widjanarko. “For this, the journalist then traced and made a letter to the UM from the Academic Administration Office and received a response dated May 13, 2020 that Nim with the number C100010099 did not belong to the reported Zaenal but on behalf of Anton Widjanarko.” He added. Read also: Update of the Hasto Kristyanto corruption scandal: here In the investigation process, the police obtained a number of evidence. Among other things, the letter has gone from the UMS, the value of the transcription in the name of Zaenal, as well as a photocopy of the diploma S1. “When the title of the case was proof of witness to witnesses, instructions and experts that the incident was a criminal offense of the use of false letters as mentioned in article 263 paragraph 2 of the criminal code so that it can determine the indicated status of the witness of a suspect.” Add Akbp Anggaito Hadi Prabowo.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detiksumsel.com/nasional/97415024562/pengacara-yang-menggugat-ijazah-palsu-joko-widodo-jadi-tersangka-pemalsuan-surat The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos