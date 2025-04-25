



Register for The Slatest to obtain the most insightful analysis, criticism and advice, delivered daily in your reception box.

From his many obsessions, President Donald prevails over the American trade deficit is one of his longest statutes. The so-called reciprocal rates that he recently announced, then interrupted, were not based on the prices that these countries impose on American exports but on the balance of exchanges with each country. What he wants, and probably what will be necessary for the temporary price break to become permanent is that other countries buy more in the United States.

One would think that this concern would lead to a laser laser on the increase in American exports that countries around the world seriously want and have shown that they are ready to buy. However, his administration does everything possible to discourage other countries from buying one of our most successful exports.

The United States exports more than $ 44 billion a year to education and support services. It is more income than any other category of services: more than travel services, more than commercial services, more than financial services and many multiple IT, health and legal services. In fact, education increases more income from foreign countries than all except a handful of categories of American goods and products, only a little less than pharmaceutical products and much more than iron and steel, plastics, furniture, dairy products and even soy.

Mark Joseph Stern Supreme courses at the end of the evening reprimanding Trump is extraordinary in more ways than a more reading

Most people, and perhaps the president, do not consider education as an export, because we do not ship it abroad as corn or not digitally transmit it as computer software. Instead, foreigners come to the United States to buy studies from us, then bring it home. They do it mainly by attending American universities, which are the desire for the world and paying for school fees in cold and hard cash. More than a million foreigners buy an education produced by the United States each year, according to the Institute of International Education. In addition to paying tuition fees, they pay American companies for food, shelter, transport and entertainment while they are here, supporting 400,000 American jobs and creating a double victory for the balance of exchanges.

In the past two months, however, the Trump administration has provided a master class on how to destroy demand for this jewel of the crown of our export economy.

First, he intentionally tried to destroy the product, which generally reduces billions of dollars in subsidies for major research universities and specifically targeting these, more recently, in Harvard, who refuse to change their internal governance. The cutting edge research they conduct and the academic freedom in which they enjoy is what makes institutions from American universities that attract foreign students.

Second, the administration seems determined to make foreign students believe that they cannot buy an education in complete safety in the United States by canceling the arbitrarily student visas and by holding and holding non-citizens who have committed any crime to exercise freedom of expression which is the fundamental promise of this country. When ice agents carrying facial masks removed a Turkish student attending Toft University in a street in Massachusetts in broad daylight and took it to a detention center in Louisiana to have an editorial in the school newspaper, they would have just told the whole world not to buy American. There are also excellent universities in other countries. If you were a parent, would you pay to send your child here to study?

This content is available for Slate members, more than Sam Alito inadvertently revealed his own homophobia of the bench, this content is available for Slate members plus, only the worst person of the Trump cabinet could have been anyone. No one expected him. The courage to be decent Trump has a new plan for Ukraine. Hoo Boy.

Third, the administration could make it difficult for potential students to buy their studies here, even if they are not frightened by the hostility of administrations towards them. Last month, Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered that the candidates for the student visa their social media accounts examined and, in some cases, were improved. Associated with a wholesale dismissal of tens of thousands of employees, including deep cuts in State Department staff, announced this week, these directives question if foreign students who still wish to come to the United States to study this fall will be approved in time to do so. No one really knows. This uncertainty is just as debilitating for students without hostile attitude towards American institutions and policies that the administration wishes to find as for students who have such attitudes.

The Trump administration believes that we make foreign students a huge favor by allowing them to study in the United States. Secretary Rubio calls them guests and says that a student visa is a privilege. The truth is that foreign students are customers. They take advantage of the United States and help our commercial balance by buying our products. As everyone in a company knows, if you want to have customers, you must provide them with a quality product and treat them with respect.

A president who claims to be a businessman should understand this. Until he does, his crusade against American higher education will continue to undermine his economic objectives.

Register for the Slates evening newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2025/04/trade-war-donald-trump-tanking-economy.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos