Tina Brown says Harrys' appetite for money has led to disastrous decisions.

Tina Brown, the founding editor of Daily Beast, accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of allowing their money to lead them to make disastrous decisions.

In a new interview with UK Paper The daily telegraphBrown, a friend of Princess Diana and an estimated columnist in royal history, also said that Meghan looked ridiculous following her very anchored television show With love, Meghan.

She added that irony is that Harry really fails to be a prince, but now looks like a tourist in the event of a disaster when he arrives at event places such as recent California forest fires.

Brown, who now writes a successful substitution called Fresh hellsaid she believed that he would never return to the royal family.

She said that the late Queen Elizabeth II had succeeded in her own death with Aplomb, adding, she planned all her outing so there would be a bad minimum drama. I would not be surprised at all if she did not think: I will see in Liz Truss, I kiss you on Boris Johnson and that I keep taking my medication. Because it was so perfect. Everything that managed death reassured the public: the procession of this coffin, the way he was plane, the sight of Princess Anne with.

Charles impeccably took over. God knows that man has been in training for 50 years. It was a beautiful transition. Everyone meant that Windsor's house was going to explode, but compared to a lot, Windsor's house is on a fairly regular basis.

Brown gave the interview to promote her London journalism conference, Truth Teners, which she created in memory of her late husband Sir Harry Evans. The event takes place on Wednesday May 7 and the speakers will include the boss of CNN Mark Thompson.

Asked about the Royals, Brown, whose best -selling royal books include Palace papers And Diana chronicles said: There is always a Harry -shaped hole in the royal family, but I don't think the holes will close. It's a shame, because that's all they lack, this little sizzle. The Side-Sizzle Margaret supplied for the Queen is actually very good for a royal family, because it [would take] The pressure on William and Catherine had to be perfect, which is very boring. What is unfortunate is that Harry is the most talented of the human relations family, like his mother.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, the Princess of Wales leave the St Mary hospital in Paddington with their baby, Prince Harry. Images Tim Graham / Getty

She added: he really knows how to play the role of the prince. I think he really likes it. This is what is so ironic. For a bit, he thought he did not do it because the palace is boring and oppressive and so on. Now he has done a few years to do it without them, I think he really fails to be a prince because he was good in this area. He and Meghan talk about doing good, but what good are they doing? The good that you can do as a royal is so much more powerful. When Diana shakes the hand of the patient of AIDS without gloves, when the Royals still wore gloves before, how much more powerful it was a princess than if the delivery was simply a celebrity?

Speaking of Harry and Meghans attempts to rally humanitarian support after the forest fires that devastated Los Angeles in January, Brown echoes the views of actress Justine Bateman, saying: you become a disaster tourist.

Unfortunately, his appetite for money for him made him make disastrous decisions. The disastrous decision of the book was very difficult to return. I think the oprah [Winfrey] The interview was the most stupid decision. There was no money in it. The relationship between the brothers rings as it is very difficult to repair. I think Harry would invent, but I don't think William can.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Chris Jackson / Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Asked about Meghans' new show, Brown said: Each week she announces a new project. Stop announcing projects! She is almost compulsive to announce things and they don't really happen. They fade and she looks ridiculous. I am sorry for her because she is so lost. I think Harrys a talent is worth more than that. I hope he will recover a life.