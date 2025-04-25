Politics
Tina Brown says Harrys' appetite for money has led to disastrous decisions.
Tina Brown, the founding editor of Daily Beast, accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of allowing their money to lead them to make disastrous decisions.
In a new interview with UK Paper The daily telegraphBrown, a friend of Princess Diana and an estimated columnist in royal history, also said that Meghan looked ridiculous following her very anchored television show With love, Meghan.
She added that irony is that Harry really fails to be a prince, but now looks like a tourist in the event of a disaster when he arrives at event places such as recent California forest fires.
Brown, who now writes a successful substitution called Fresh hellsaid she believed that he would never return to the royal family.
She said that the late Queen Elizabeth II had succeeded in her own death with Aplomb, adding, she planned all her outing so there would be a bad minimum drama. I would not be surprised at all if she did not think: I will see in Liz Truss, I kiss you on Boris Johnson and that I keep taking my medication. Because it was so perfect. Everything that managed death reassured the public: the procession of this coffin, the way he was plane, the sight of Princess Anne with.
Charles impeccably took over. God knows that man has been in training for 50 years. It was a beautiful transition. Everyone meant that Windsor's house was going to explode, but compared to a lot, Windsor's house is on a fairly regular basis.
Brown gave the interview to promote her London journalism conference, Truth Teners, which she created in memory of her late husband Sir Harry Evans. The event takes place on Wednesday May 7 and the speakers will include the boss of CNN Mark Thompson.
Asked about the Royals, Brown, whose best -selling royal books include Palace papers And Diana chronicles said: There is always a Harry -shaped hole in the royal family, but I don't think the holes will close. It's a shame, because that's all they lack, this little sizzle. The Side-Sizzle Margaret supplied for the Queen is actually very good for a royal family, because it [would take] The pressure on William and Catherine had to be perfect, which is very boring. What is unfortunate is that Harry is the most talented of the human relations family, like his mother.
She added: he really knows how to play the role of the prince. I think he really likes it. This is what is so ironic. For a bit, he thought he did not do it because the palace is boring and oppressive and so on. Now he has done a few years to do it without them, I think he really fails to be a prince because he was good in this area. He and Meghan talk about doing good, but what good are they doing? The good that you can do as a royal is so much more powerful. When Diana shakes the hand of the patient of AIDS without gloves, when the Royals still wore gloves before, how much more powerful it was a princess than if the delivery was simply a celebrity?
Speaking of Harry and Meghans attempts to rally humanitarian support after the forest fires that devastated Los Angeles in January, Brown echoes the views of actress Justine Bateman, saying: you become a disaster tourist.
Unfortunately, his appetite for money for him made him make disastrous decisions. The disastrous decision of the book was very difficult to return. I think the oprah [Winfrey] The interview was the most stupid decision. There was no money in it. The relationship between the brothers rings as it is very difficult to repair. I think Harry would invent, but I don't think William can.
Asked about Meghans' new show, Brown said: Each week she announces a new project. Stop announcing projects! She is almost compulsive to announce things and they don't really happen. They fade and she looks ridiculous. I am sorry for her because she is so lost. I think Harrys a talent is worth more than that. I hope he will recover a life.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/tina-brown-says-harrys-appetite-for-money-led-to-disastrous-decisions/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Every choice, unguins free agent
- China is committed to accelerating targeted support for businesses while the United States
- Mens Tennis Falls in Meac's quarterfinals
- The president of Trkiye, Erdogan, commemorates the 110th anniversary of the land battles of Canakkale
- [FULL] Roy Suryo will be reported linked to the Jokowi diploma, accused of having propagated hate speeches
- A man with a life-threatening peanut eats every day every day BBC News
- Intestinal bacteria may play a role in increasing colon cancer in young adults: Schott
- Tina Brown says Harrys' appetite for money has led to disastrous decisions.
- Jaxson Dart: Football Career, Statistics, Highlights, Records
- Mags to meet the media in the White House
- 'Packed with activities': Campbell River releases his summer recreation guide
- Xi Jinping takes talks with President Kenyan William Ruto_embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America