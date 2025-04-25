The claims of the Ministry of Defense reduce purchases of products imported into today's memory, April 25, 2022

Jakarta Memories of Today three years ago on April 25, 2022, the Ministry of Defense (Kemhan) stressed that this would reduce expenses in imported products. The Ministry of Defense will also favor spending on domestic products when purchasing goods and services, including defense equipment.

Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was irritated by the large number of imported products entering Indonesia. Jokowi was angry with his staff. The story made it ask the entire firm to immediately spend the budget for domestic products.

Imported products flood Indonesia and not news. The image of imported goods that has the quality is behind. Not to mention the question of imported goods which actually have cheaper than domestic products.

This condition brings people from national products to imports. The case is that the trend in the use of imported goods is not only carried out individually. The ranks of the ministry are also proud to bring many products imported into the purchase of goods and services.

Many also only use domestic products as a backup option. This condition brings pain to national industry. Commercial development is on the way. In fact, the government should fully support the development of national industry.

<a href="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aab3ec5c&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" class="lazyload" src="https://ads.sibernetworks.com/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=15&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aab3ec5c" alt=""/></a>

The news that the ranks of ministries often prioritize products imported in the purchase of Jokowi's ears and services. The President of Indonesia is furious and does not play. He admitted that he was disappointed with his staff who did not have the priority for domestic products.

Jokowi said the budget was there. It's also great. The problem is that the use of funds is actually carried out to buy imported products. Jokowi immediately published presidential instruction No. 2 of 2022 concerning the acceleration of the increasing use of domestic products and products of micro-enterprises, small businesses and cooperatives on March 30, 2022.

Stipulate and / or change policies and / or laws and regulations to accelerate the growing use of national products and the empowerment of micro-enterprises, small businesses and cooperatives. Planning, allocating and realizing the purchase of public goods / services which use national products in ministries / agencies and regional governments.

Planned, allocated and made at least 40% of the value of the goods / services budget. Everything will use micro-enterprise products, small businesses and interior production cooperatives, “wrote Jokowi.

Jokowi's presidential instruction concerning the investigation of purchase of domestic products is immediately taken seriously. The Ministry of Defense does not want to be left behind. They stressed that they would reduce the expenses of products imported on April 25, 2022. They are determined to prioritize domestic products when purchasing goods and services, in particular the supply of defense equipment.

The Ministry of Defense wants to show the Indonesian people that they and TNIs are also proud to use domestic products. Consequently, the Ministry of Defense immediately prepared data on the supply of new goods and services. The objective is that in the future there will be more funds absorbed for domestic products.

“Following the president’s instruction to use domestic products such as a form of pride made in Indonesia, the Ministry of Defense and the TNI spend the budget for domestic products and the contractual process has been signed,” said the Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense Marsdy Tni Donny Ermawan Taufanto, quoted by the Ministry of Defense.

The English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. There may therefore still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always see the Indonesian as our main language. (System supported by Digitalsiber.iD)