Politics
The claims of the Ministry of Defense reduce purchases of products imported into today's memory, April 25, 2022
Jakarta Memories of Today three years ago on April 25, 2022, the Ministry of Defense (Kemhan) stressed that this would reduce expenses in imported products. The Ministry of Defense will also favor spending on domestic products when purchasing goods and services, including defense equipment.
Previously, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) was irritated by the large number of imported products entering Indonesia. Jokowi was angry with his staff. The story made it ask the entire firm to immediately spend the budget for domestic products.
Imported products flood Indonesia and not news. The image of imported goods that has the quality is behind. Not to mention the question of imported goods which actually have cheaper than domestic products.
This condition brings people from national products to imports. The case is that the trend in the use of imported goods is not only carried out individually. The ranks of the ministry are also proud to bring many products imported into the purchase of goods and services.
Many also only use domestic products as a backup option. This condition brings pain to national industry. Commercial development is on the way. In fact, the government should fully support the development of national industry.
The news that the ranks of ministries often prioritize products imported in the purchase of Jokowi's ears and services. The President of Indonesia is furious and does not play. He admitted that he was disappointed with his staff who did not have the priority for domestic products.
Jokowi said the budget was there. It's also great. The problem is that the use of funds is actually carried out to buy imported products. Jokowi immediately published presidential instruction No. 2 of 2022 concerning the acceleration of the increasing use of domestic products and products of micro-enterprises, small businesses and cooperatives on March 30, 2022.
Stipulate and / or change policies and / or laws and regulations to accelerate the growing use of national products and the empowerment of micro-enterprises, small businesses and cooperatives. Planning, allocating and realizing the purchase of public goods / services which use national products in ministries / agencies and regional governments.
Planned, allocated and made at least 40% of the value of the goods / services budget. Everything will use micro-enterprise products, small businesses and interior production cooperatives, “wrote Jokowi.
Jokowi's presidential instruction concerning the investigation of purchase of domestic products is immediately taken seriously. The Ministry of Defense does not want to be left behind. They stressed that they would reduce the expenses of products imported on April 25, 2022. They are determined to prioritize domestic products when purchasing goods and services, in particular the supply of defense equipment.
The Ministry of Defense wants to show the Indonesian people that they and TNIs are also proud to use domestic products. Consequently, the Ministry of Defense immediately prepared data on the supply of new goods and services. The objective is that in the future there will be more funds absorbed for domestic products.
“Following the president’s instruction to use domestic products such as a form of pride made in Indonesia, the Ministry of Defense and the TNI spend the budget for domestic products and the contractual process has been signed,” said the Secretary General of the Ministry of Defense Marsdy Tni Donny Ermawan Taufanto, quoted by the Ministry of Defense.
The English, Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and French versions are automatically generated by AI. There may therefore still be inaccuracies in the translation, please always see the Indonesian as our main language. (System supported by Digitalsiber.iD)
|
Sources
2/ https://voi.id/en/memori/478128
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How to Take Trump's 'Fashing' Policy Rutger Bregman | Fourcast
- North Thurston Girls Tennis Victorious Against Timberline
- The mine was arrested in Myanmar after the expected Tiktok video of the earthquake Go
- Trump says Xi called him, China Trade Talks Active: Report
- Houthi rebels have shot 7 US Reaper drones worth $ 200 million in recent weeksExBulletin
- Two important questions that Nebraska Football is confronted while Spring Ball is set
- Nau is preparing for Idaho in the semi -final of the Big Sky Tennis Championships
- Size 6.3 earthquake strikes near Ecuador coast Seismic news
- Why did Turkey stop a Swedish journalist? – Global Bar Magazine
- Pope Francis funeral to open to the public tomorrow
- Brody Dalton chooses Alabama Voetbal from Transfer Portal after playing for Troy, UAB
- Reporter's Notebook: Bit at Malaria Hotspots around the World