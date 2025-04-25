



Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson condemned the peace proposal reported by the United States government for Ukraine on April 24, calling this a reward for the assault after a Russian missile attack killed at least 12 civilians in kyiv. Johnson, when a vocal supporter of the efforts of American president Donald Trump to put the war, criticized Washington's position as deeply difficult, written Independent kyiv. (President Russian Vladimir) Little for many Ukrainian civilians, killing 100 in kyiv, including children. And who is reinforced according to the latest peace proposals? Johnson wrote on X. He underlined the provisions that would allow Russia to preserve the Ukrainian sovereign territory captured by force, to block the membership of Ukraine at NATO and raise sanctions against Moscow. CT on Ukraine – What do you receive after three years of heroic resistance against a brutal and not caused invasion? Said Johnson. What is their answer to the terrible sacrifices they have made – for good, as they were told, freedom and democracy worldwide? Referring to a proposal for the US-Ukraine Agreement on minerals, he said that the right to provide natural resources with the United States (Ukrainians). Your cookie settings do not allow the content to be displayed in this section. You can update the cookie modules settings directly from the browser or here You have to accept social media cookies Peace proposal The American peace proposal – reported for the first time by the Wall Street Journal on April 20 – was presented at a meeting with ENS in Paris on April 17 and confirmed by Western officials. It seems that the plan understands the American recognition of the illegal annexation of Crimea by Russia in the permanent ban from IO 2014 to the membership of Ukraine to NATO, two of the main requests of the Kremlin. Johnson warned that accepting such conditions would allow Russian troops to regroup and launch a new attack. If we want to prevent other atrocities committed by Putin, we must have a long-term security guarantee and, above all, funded for Ukraine-a guarantee issued by the United Kingdom, the United States and all Western alias. Ukraine firmly rejected the negotiation of its territorial pressure under pressure. This was ours. It is our territory, the territory of the Ukrainian people, said President Volodimir Zelenski on April 22. Trump's reaction Trump denied that the administration exerted pressure on Ukraine to accept Crimea as a Russian territory. No one asks Zelenski to recognize Crimea as a Russian territory, he wrote on social truth on April 23. Trump reacted to Russia's deadly attack on kyiv, writing that he is not satisfied with the Russian blows, calling them unnecessary and very poorly synchronized. He became some of the peace agreement, but has not formulated any conviction or threat with consequences. Ukraine already agrees with a 30-day fire start supported by the United States, proposed for the first time on March 11 in Djeddah. Moscow refused to continue its offensive operations on the front line. Publisher: SS

