Pope Francis funeral to open to the public tomorrow

Tempo.co,, Jakarta – The Vatican announced that the funeral of Pope Francis will be held on Saturday morning April 26, 2025 at the Saint-Pierre Basilica. The funeral ceremony will start at 10 a.m. local time on the Place de la Basilique Saint-Pierre. Following this, the coffin of the Pope, originally from Argentina, will be taken inside the church and then at the Di Santa Maria Maggiore basilica in Rome to bury.

The Pope's body moved to the Saint-Pierre basilica

Currently, the body of Pope Francis has been moved from his residence in Casa Santa Marta to the Saint-Pierre Basilica to allow the public to pay their last tribute to the funeral ceremony. The transfer of the body took place on Wednesday morning and was led by the cardinals who gathered in Rome after the death of the highest chief of the Catholic church.

More than 20,000 people cluttered Saint-Pierre square to make their last respect. They gently applauded when the open wooden coffin containing the body of Pope Francis in a red dress was transported the steps to the basilica. The coffin was then placed in front of the altar of confession, while a choir chanted the litany of the saints in Latin to pray for the peace of his soul.

Head of State to attend the funeral of Pope

Several world leaders are expected to attend Pope Francis funeral on Saturday, April 26, 2025. UN secretary general Antonio Guterres will be present with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Prince William representing King Charles III.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will also assist, as reported Stuttgart news newspaper. President Donald Trump is expected to go to the Vatican from Washington, DC on Friday morning.

Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, as well as the first lady Rosangela Lula da Silva, will attend the ceremony. Meanwhile, President Ramos Horta of Timor Leste and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and the First Lady Liza Marcos of the Philippines should also attend their last tribute to Pope Francis.

Prabowo names Jokowi to attend Pope's funeral

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto appointed the 7th president, Joko Widodo, or Jokowi, such as the official representative of Indonesia to attend the funeral of the Pope to the Vatican. In addition to Jokowi, the Indonesian delegation which will attend the Minister of Human Rights Natalius Pigai, the Vice-Minister of Finance Thomas Djiwandono, and the former Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Ignasius Jonan.

“We hope that this envoy will be able to represent our nation in sympathy and condolences,” said the Minister of the Secretary of State Prasetyo Hadi at the Office of the Secretariat of the Ministry of State in Jakarta on Wednesday, April 23, 2025.

According to Prasetyo, the delegation should leave for the Vatican Thursday or Friday, at the latest. The Indonesian government also extends its condolences to the death of Pope Francis.

Funeral open to the public

Pope Francis funeral mass will take place on Saturday and will be open to the public. It should attract thousands of Catholic faithful worldwide, as was the case in the funeral of previous popes.

The Italian government and the Vatican authorities have implemented strict security measures throughout the city of Rome, because the number of mourning people should reach 200,000 people, much larger than the number of mourning people during the funeral of Pope Benoît in 2023, which was around 50,000 people.

Cardinal Giovanni Battista will make the funeral mass, as well as the leaders of the Catholic Church in various countries. This procession will be carried out with a more modest atmosphere compared to the funeral of the previous popes, following reforms implemented by Pope Francis last year, in particular using a single wooden coffin, replacing the three coffins usually used.

Sita Panjanari, Dewi Rina Cahyani, Hendrik Yaputra, And Novelties contributed to the drafting of this article

Publisher's choice: 266 popes through history: the full list

Click here To get the latest tempo news updates on Google News