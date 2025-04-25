Why did Turkey stop a Swedish journalist? – Global Bar Magazine

Swedish journalist Joakim Medin has been detained in Marmara high security prison in Türkiye since March 30. On April 30, the path against him begins. Joakim Medin is accused of insulting the president and could risk 12 years' imprisonment. Why does Turkey do this against a NATO ally?

Joakim Medin was arrested on March 27 when he arrived in Istanbul, he is accused of having insulted President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and to belong to an armed terrorist organization. The trial of Joakim Medin, the Swedish journalist imprisoned in Türkiye, begins on April 30.

Joakim Medin is a Swedish journalist, author, speaker and photographer, working for the Dagens newspaper, etc. He devoted a large part of his career to surveillance, investigation and analysis of human rights issues and democracy in the world. He wrote six pounds, the last of which is Kurdspret – Sverige, Turkiet Och taken, FR Ett Natomedskap. The book concerns the relationship between Sweden and Turkey during the Swedish request process to NATO. The book was nominated for the prestigious Swedish Journalism Prize Guldspaden 2024.

Joakim Medin himself describes the Kurdish number as one of his specialties. Its involvement and journalistic coverage of the problem have been a source of dissatisfaction for the Erdogan regime and its supporters for several years. Joakim Medin's imprisonment and prosecution are largely considered an attempt at the regime to silence journalists like him.

Joakim Medin's trial on one of the two accusations, insulting the president, begins on Wednesday, April 30.

After being sought after for the crimes of belonging to an armed terrorist organization and insulting the president, the person was arrested upon arrival at Istanbul airport on March 27 and put in prison, said the Turkish government center to fight against disinformation in a statement on March 30, concerning the detention of Joakim Medin.

The detention of the Swedish journalist took place in the context of major demonstrations in Istanbul against the arrest of the opposition chief Ekrem Mamolu. The mayor of Istanbul, widely considered to be the main challenger of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, was arrested last week for corruption. The arrest of Mr. Medin also intervenes in the wake of the expulsion of the BBC correspondent, Mark Lowen and the imprisonment of dozens of Turkish journalists covering the demonstrations.

The Turkish government claims that the arrest warrant against Mr. Medin has nothing to do with journalistic activities. ” Instead, they say that it is Medin's participation in a demonstration of Kurdistan workers (PKK) in Stockholm in 2023.

On April 23, it was announced that Joakim Medin's trial for insulted the president will start next week on April 30. The trial will take place in the capital Ankara and will be open to journalists, organizations and the embassy.

According to the lawyers of Mr. Medin, the Swedish journalist faces up to three years in prison to insult the president. For the second accusation, a terrorist offense, he could incur nine years in prison. The trial for the terrorist offense has not yet set a date.

– Joakim is charged only for his journalistic activities. There are no concrete, clear or convincing evidence to support the president's accusation of the president or the accusation of membership in a terrorist organization. Acts, presented as criminal offenses in accusation acts, are made up only of Joakim's journalistic activities, including social networks made for reporting, interviews and travel. Such activities are not considered criminal offenses – neither in Türkiye nor in Sweden, Veysel OK, one of the lawyers for Joakim Medin, told Dagens etc.

Thibaut Bruttin, secretary general of journalists Without Borders, condemns the detention of Joakim Medin.

We are very concerned about the transfer of journalist Joakim Medin to the maximum security prison of Marmara. The journalist, who works for the Swedish daily Dagens, etc., is accused of having insulted the president, an accusation often used to silence journalists. Based on the evidence currently available, RSF calls for the immediate publication of the special correspondent and requires that the Turkish authorities respect their commitments to the right to reliable information, said Bruttin in a press release.

Gustav Nilsson Bucht