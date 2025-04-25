Is the S-1 diploma a problem?

Gelora.co – After no longer being president, various types of irregularities linked to the authenticity of the UGM Joko Widodo diploma continued to appear to the public.

In addition to never being registered as a student, Joko Widodo would also have falsified the UGM diploma for his political ends.

Previously, the UGM diploma file on behalf of Joko Widodo who was suspected of being false had been circulating but was weak after being completely proven.

Responding to the news of the so -called false diplomas that drew public attention, the rector of the University of Gadjah Mada and Jokowi's lawyer denied the hypothesis.

When meeting a number of community groups who were members of TPUA, UGM made sure that Jokowi was one of his students.

However, a number of stories have a refutation linked to the declaration of the legal team of the UGM and Jokowi.

In addition to not being recorded in the results of the participants in Sipenmaru or new admission systems to students in 1980, the Jokowi diploma was also strongly suspected of many irregularities.

Regarding the case of false diploma alleged Joko Widodo, the lawyer for the team of defenders and activists or TPUA of the Ulama had made a number of declarations.

According to Kurnia Tri Royani, he and a number of members of the group had experienced a disturbing event before meeting UGM.

He made an appointment on several occasions for verification needs with UGM, Kurnia claimed to have experienced a certain number of pioneer efforts on the way to the meeting place.

The root of congestion which was apparently caused by trucks, according to Kurnia, is part of the sabotage because it seems to be left by security agents.

Although late and failed to meet the Rector UGM directly, Kurnia said he was happy because Roy Suryo, Rismon Sianipar and Doctor Tifa had contributed.

In addition to not obtaining information from the rector because it was represented, the same thing was also experienced after having successfully encountered the assistant dean.

Based on the management of the assistant dean, Kurnia and a number of members of the TPUA group then went to the Jokowi residence.

Had also heard the news of the presence of Hercules at the Jokowi residence, TPUA representatives managed to meet Jokowi directly and to transmit his intention.

Jokowi, according to Kurnia, has made a statement on which has argued that he had to be able to prove or probatio incumbent, Actori onus probably.

During the meeting, a certain number of representatives of TPUA also regretted the explicit declaration made by Jokowi on the validity of the diploma.

“What is interesting when he says that a S-1 diploma is only a problem, I consider that it apologizes somewhat,” said Kurnia.

The implicit meaning of a diploma, according to Kurnia, is not only an academic experience but also the ability to always be responsible for its title.

The most important and essential thing of an educational process, according to Kurnia, always comes and is rooted in honesty. ***