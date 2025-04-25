Politics
Is the S-1 diploma a problem?
Gelora.co – After no longer being president, various types of irregularities linked to the authenticity of the UGM Joko Widodo diploma continued to appear to the public.
In addition to never being registered as a student, Joko Widodo would also have falsified the UGM diploma for his political ends.
Previously, the UGM diploma file on behalf of Joko Widodo who was suspected of being false had been circulating but was weak after being completely proven.
Responding to the news of the so -called false diplomas that drew public attention, the rector of the University of Gadjah Mada and Jokowi's lawyer denied the hypothesis.
When meeting a number of community groups who were members of TPUA, UGM made sure that Jokowi was one of his students.
However, a number of stories have a refutation linked to the declaration of the legal team of the UGM and Jokowi.
In addition to not being recorded in the results of the participants in Sipenmaru or new admission systems to students in 1980, the Jokowi diploma was also strongly suspected of many irregularities.
Regarding the case of false diploma alleged Joko Widodo, the lawyer for the team of defenders and activists or TPUA of the Ulama had made a number of declarations.
According to Kurnia Tri Royani, he and a number of members of the group had experienced a disturbing event before meeting UGM.
He made an appointment on several occasions for verification needs with UGM, Kurnia claimed to have experienced a certain number of pioneer efforts on the way to the meeting place.
The root of congestion which was apparently caused by trucks, according to Kurnia, is part of the sabotage because it seems to be left by security agents.
Although late and failed to meet the Rector UGM directly, Kurnia said he was happy because Roy Suryo, Rismon Sianipar and Doctor Tifa had contributed.
In addition to not obtaining information from the rector because it was represented, the same thing was also experienced after having successfully encountered the assistant dean.
Based on the management of the assistant dean, Kurnia and a number of members of the TPUA group then went to the Jokowi residence.
Had also heard the news of the presence of Hercules at the Jokowi residence, TPUA representatives managed to meet Jokowi directly and to transmit his intention.
Jokowi, according to Kurnia, has made a statement on which has argued that he had to be able to prove or probatio incumbent, Actori onus probably.
During the meeting, a certain number of representatives of TPUA also regretted the explicit declaration made by Jokowi on the validity of the diploma.
“What is interesting when he says that a S-1 diploma is only a problem, I consider that it apologizes somewhat,” said Kurnia.
The implicit meaning of a diploma, according to Kurnia, is not only an academic experience but also the ability to always be responsible for its title.
The most important and essential thing of an educational process, according to Kurnia, always comes and is rooted in honesty. ***
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gelora.co/2025/04/tpua-bertemu-joko-widodo-di-solo.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Scientists have discovered the car within World War II
- Trump President said “Not happy” with Russian strike killers in Ukraine | BBC News
- Indias race to conclude an agreement with Donald Trump
- Norwich University to organize Suny Delhi in 2025 Empire 8 Mens Tennis East Division First Round game Saturday
- Southern California is an earthquake attacking the locals
- Exclusive: inside Trumps the first 100 days
- When Aria Bima Pdip Bela Jokowi on the accusations of false diplomas
- Rachel Reeves suggests that British trade with the EU more important than we
- My 500 days as Hamas accommodation
- Prevalence of most cancer risk factors that have not changed previously after the Covid-19 pandemic
- World table Tennis Day: Legon, veterans unite in exciting confrontation
- Is the S-1 diploma a problem?