When Aria Bima Pdip Bela Jokowi on the accusations of false diplomas









Solo – The vice-president of the Commission of Representatives of the House of Representatives, Aria Bima, defended the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) concerning the accusation of false diplomas. Aria Bima, who is also a PDIP politician, assessed that Jokowi did not need to prove the authenticity of her diploma. “Mr. Jokowi does not need to prove his original diploma. He who continued was proven that his diploma was false. SO. Do not ask that Jokowi proves his original diploma. Prove that this is a false diploma, “said Aria Bima at the Parliament complex, Senayan, Central Jakarta, Thursday 4/24/2025), was reported to Detik News. According to him, Jokowi had proven the authenticity of his diploma insofar as he was a democratic participant. Bima alluded to the factual verification carried out to the participants in the elections. Scroll to continue with content “Well, I said, he had become the mayor twice, the governor once, and the president twice. There was a factual verification in the administrative requirements concerning education. The factual verification was between the prerequisites. The prerequisites, if not there, should not. It was verified to the related institutions,” said Aria. He considered the party which had a false diploma of Jokowi which was to prove. “If the education of diplomas, secondary, high school, to the director general of elementary and secondary primary education. If the University, the General Directorate of Higher Education. Who said that the diploma was original? Yes, these institutions. Prove that those who accuse the false, to these agencies, to say why there was the inauguration of the president of the Presidency, of Governor Jokowi and Mayor Jokowi, Aria Bima. “Do not ask Jokowi to prove the original diploma. He who continued him must be able to prove that his diploma was false. I think yes,” he continued. He said PDIP was unable to prove that the diploma was original or not. According to the one who was able to prove was an agency that checked Jokowi's data during the elections. “I am not saying that PDIP proves that his diploma is false or original. As a prior conditioning to the mayor, the governor and the president, he is given to the KPU. Which proves if the diploma of Jokowi, KPU and the related agencies,” he added or not. Previously, Jokowi would take legal measures related to the false accusations of diploma. There are four people who have the potential to report. Jokowi's lawyer Jacob Hasibuan said that the files that had been collected were included in the finalization phase. In the near future, Jokowi will take legal measures. “Perhaps later, we will transmit (who are the four people) at the next occasion, but our preparations can be considered almost finished, just waiting for orders from Mr. Jokowi,” said Jacob. (AFN / APU)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detik.com/jateng/berita/d-7885166/saat-aria-bima-pdip-bela-jokowi-soal-tuduhan-ijazah-palsu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos