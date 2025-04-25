Indias race to conclude an agreement with Donald Trump

This article is an on -site version of the Business Briefing newsletter from India. To receive it in your reception box, register If you are a premium subscriber, or improve your subscription here.

Good morning. This tragic event this week in Pahalgam is a reminder of the threat of violence still present in the subcontinent. After 26 people were killed in the cashmere terrorist attack, the India government has greatly downgraded diplomatic relations with Pakistan and suspended its participation in a crucial cross -border water treaty. Islamabad retaliated by suspending a peace treaty and closing its airspace in Indian Airlines.

Tensions are high and everyone is, naturally, angry and emotional. We will watch closely what will happen next.

One step closer

India is working at a frantic pace to make the most of Donald Trumps prices. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed US vice-president JD Vance, and both praised the significant progress made on a trade agreement. Meanwhile, in Washington, the Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman, said that the first of the pacts that two tranches would be finalized this fall.

India Race to become one of the first major savings to conclude an agreement with Trump is strategic and aims to help both parties to win the victories quickly. The United States, which has a trade deficit of $ 45.7 billion with India, seeks to balance its commercial position and considerably open the enormous Indian market for American companies. If the American president achieves these objectives, he can present it as an example of the success of his pricing policy, while India hopes to give Trump an early victory will lead to better commercial terms.

New Delhis Réli is to protect vulnerable sectors of the economy, in particular agricultural products and a certain basic manufacturing. The government has difficult work to decide which parts of local manufacturing can be sacrificed for the greater good. He has already loosened the entrance barriers for certain imports, such as motorcycles and spirits, and has canceled the Google tax. But he will probably have to concede more land in several sectors, including the flourishing parties of the new economy.

One sector to be monitored is the $ 125 billion electronic market. India has limited foreign direct investments in the retail sector, Andallows of foreign electronic business companies to operate only as online markets for third -party sellers. Local actors, however, can produce, own and sell goods via their platforms. Washington described this as a non -tariff barrier and hopes that India will give full access to the market to online retail giants such as Amazon and Walmart.

Although Trump has attenuated his price rhetoric this week, the signing of this agreement will ensure a kind of commercial stability for India. In an interconnected world, its continuous unpredictability will of course keep things in flow and impact on business and economic growth even after any agreement has been signed. But for the moment, India only looks at the positive points.

Genai does not kill all jobs. Again.

The use of a generative AI to write descriptions of dynamic products in several languages ​​helps electronic trade companies such as Amazon and Myntra to develop in new markets, according to research. Overall, the generating AI should unlock 6.6 TN of production capacity in various industries in five countries: the United States, the United Kingdom, India, France and Germany.

At 62%, Indian companies were the largest users of the new revolutionary technology, the study by the technology consulting office Access Partnership, with adoption, resulting in income growth of more than 10% in more than half of around 2,600 companies questioned.

Although the total number of people employed is a net positive, in my opinion, the modification of the composition of jobs is just as important. Some roles have gained ground because companies hire the best talents to implement the Genai, while others have already been redundant. (My profession, writing, is one of the first victims, as is the development of software). What AI is not able to do well is now is the disorderly work, which requires several entries and must respond to a dynamic environment.

It is impossible to predict what the workplaces of the future will look like, but it is certain that there will be several iterations along the way and the skills in demand will constantly change. Companies and workers who adopt technology will have an advantage early. Although technical, creative and oriented roles to customers see an increase in demand at the moment, it may not always be the case. Everything is fluid; Only fast learners and easy adapters will survive. This is one of the rare times that I have been grateful to be older.

Make

The IMF has reduced its growth projections for the global economy of half a point for this calendar year to 2.8%. The United States is expected to grow 1.8%. The fund has reduced India projections by 0.3%, but always put it at the top of the pack.

Read, listen, look

I read the Japanese bestseller, Butter, by Asako Yuzuki. Based on the true story of a gourmet and a house at home which was found guilty of having killed three of his lovers, Butter is an exhibition of Fatphobia Japanese companies. It is also, in the culture of the diet today, a recall of the pleasures of eating, enjoying a meal full of fat and salt and everything we have been conditioned to feel guilty to consume.

The story revolves around two women, an accused of murders and a journalist who tries to be the first woman on the editorial office of her magazine. I hoped to finish this during my vacation, but even for me, a person who wrote a whole book on the pleasures of reading, it becomes more and more difficult to avoid the distractions of my phone and devote myself to the page.

Buzzer round of the last few weeks Yaman Singhania wrote to me by suggesting that I watch the last season of Black mirrorA show that I admit to me when I met him for the first time. I hope to arrive in the current season as soon as I finished Butter.

