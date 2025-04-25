Boris Johnson archival nanagrania RDO: Reuters archive

Boris Johnson, opening of the American administration on peace in Ukraine. It is once again when the Prime Minister of Great Britain, known for his sympathy for Donald Trump, is talking about the appointment of the American president negatively in Wadimir Putin.

Key facts: Boris Johnsonod Years supports the Ukrainian in the fight against Russian attack.

Once again, secretary Donald Trump and the action that his administration will take peace negotiations between invaders and attacked.

This often gives the expression of his sympathy for Trump.

You can read on the war in Ukraine in other texts on TVN24.pl.

The Prime Minister of Great Britain would again take Go to Ukraine. He repeatedly supports the sticks in the fight with the rank. Now the publisher on the vast post in which the size of the peace is carried out under the direction of the American administration. Cho Johnson is known for his sympathy for Donald Trump, this time, he does not want the American president of criticism.

“Putin assassinates more Ukrainian civilians, killing and classified 100 OSB in kyiv, including children. And how does he get awards as part of the last peace proposals?” – He asks rhetorically that he then begins to calculate the potential advantages for the Russian dictator. “The right to preserve the Ukrainian sovereign territory, which (Putin) takes violence and the violation of international law. The right to control the fate of Ukraine by prohibiting NATO measures. Russian uprising.

Boris Johnson on American negotiations



In honor of Boris Johnson, he will look at the potential advantages of the peace agreement for the Ukrainian part. “What (Ukrainian) will obtain after three years of heroic resistance against the brutal and unpredictable invasion? What is their reward for terrible complications (…)? Apart from morality to share their natural resources with the United States, would not obtain anything”-the British Prime Minister would be evaluated.

In his opinion, there is nothing in the current version of the peace agreement which can realistically prevent Russia from the third invasions. “If we want to prevent subsequent monsters from Putin, we must have a cane, credible and, above all, guarantees of security well established for Ukraine,” added the politician. In a separate article, Johnson stresses that “Putin must brew” for his actions. “His letting go is unthinkable,” he says.

This is not the first time that Johnson has been talking about the American president and his administration in negotiations in the negotiations of Russia and Ukraine. There was a Prime Minister earlier than Putin “does not negotiate”, but “he has” of the West, including the United States. Critical Johnson These tons on the side of Ukrainian wine for the outbreak of war by the Americans. Write on this subject as “a complete distortion of historical reality”. This point of refusal of a brilliant power works in Moscow, which is natural in “moral lobotomy”.

It would be so much from the startup, EW of Johnson would be known as the Ardic of the sympathy of Donald Trump. As indicated by “Politico” magazine, the two Ziy policies to so many things, erecères were even remarks of private telephone numbers.

Donald Trump, Boris Johnson (2019) RDO: Facundo Arrizabalaga / EPA / PAP

US room proposal

Meanwhile, a full interview with Trump is shown at Time magazine. The American president, once again, will hear the wines in him with the start of the Ukrainian war. He will confirm these previous reports on the plans of leaving Crimea in Russia. According to the “time” provisions, in which Trump tries to settle, he finished the transfer of Russia by around 20% of the territory of Ukraine.

Vice-president of the United States, JD Vance, is referred to this issue. He said that the exchange of territories was necessary for the agreement at the end of the war. He also indicates that if the parties do not accept the proposal of the American room, the United States “withdraw from this process”.