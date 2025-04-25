Politics
Attack of Pahalgam: Kapil Sibal urges PM Modi to call a special parliament session
Kapil Sibal. File | Photo credit: PTI
Friday, April 25, 2025, the deputy of Rajya Sabha, Kapil Sibal, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to call a special session of the Parliament and to adopt a resolution condemning the terrorist attack of Pahalgam and transmitting the message to the world that the country is united.
Mr. Sibal also suggested to the government to send delegations to deputies to power and to the opposition to various important countries so that diplomatic pressure can be created on Pakistan.
Pahalgam Attack Live: Head of the Cashmere army to examine the security situation, Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar to meet the wounded
Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, the former Minister of the Union suggested that, like the United States, with its sanctions, India should say to all the major nations which have a business with Pakistan that they cannot come to our market if they have a business with Islamabad.
“In 1972, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto said:” We are going to bleed India with a thousand 2019 reduction, this continues, “he said.
“In this context, I want to suggest to the PM to summon a special parliament session and take discussions on this subject, because the country is with you. The opposition is with you because it is an attack on India sovereignty,” said the independent deputy for Rajya Sabha.
Pahalgam terrorist attack: the houses of terrorists of let demolished in cashmere
Mr. Sibal said that a resolution must be adopted by the Parliament unanimously to express the feeling of the nation before the world that everyone stands with the government and that the country is together and will not tolerate such acts.
“A terrorist is a terrorist, is a terrorist, he has no religion. Pakistan wants to put his problems in front of the world through terrorism and thinks that his military system will remain in place,” he said.
Mr. Sibal also called for the sending of delegations of deputies to power and opposition to countries such as Africa, the United States, Europe, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Russia and South America, so that “diplomatic pressure” is created.
Editorial | Unit and resolution: on Pahalgam's terrorist attack
“We have to say to all the great nations that have a business with Pakistan that they cannot come to our market if they have a business with Pakistan. What the United States does in other nations, the Faire and the country will be held with you,” said the former Congress chief.
“We must present this point in each diplomatic initiative. The United Nations should create pressure. A resolution must be adopted in the Security Council, and we must see if China supports it or goes against it. We must take these diplomatic initiatives,” said Mr. Sibal.
In the resolution of the Parliament, he said that a message should be given against those who play politics on terrorism.
“The statements made in the consumer media move to management that Pakistan wants us to move. Do consumer media want to support Pakistan? Some senior BJP leaders make declarations and do the same,” he said.
“By taking the life of an innocent, whether it be of any religion, you should not benefit from it.
Mr. Sibal also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not attending the meeting of any game Thursday, April 24, 2025.)
“It would have been preferable that PM could have arrived at the meeting of all the parties, but he may have considered that the Bihar meeting is important. I did not like it (the PM not attending) as a deputy,” he said.
The leaders through the parties of the parties called on a decisive action against terrorism and the terrorist camps on Thursday, and assured the government of their full support, even if some opposition parties reported security tricks in the pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire, where 26 people were shot by terrorists.
During a multipartite meeting to discuss the Pahalgam attack on April 22, the government said it was taking all measures to ensure security and assured the leaders of action against terrorism and its donors.
Published – April 25, 2025 01:42
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/pahalgam-attack-kapil-sibal-urges-pm-modi-to-call-special-session-of-parliament/article69490023.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
