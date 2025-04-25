Trump urges Russia to stop! After a deadly attack on the Ukral capital





President Trump launched an unusually lively appeal to President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia on Thursday, calling on her to stop his bombing campaign in Ukraine and accept a peace agreement after the deadliest attack on kyiv in almost a year.

Not necessary and a very bad timing. Vladimir, stop! 5,000 soldiers per week die. Allows you to make the peace agreement! Mr. Trump wrote on social networks.

The attack on Russia's missiles occurred one day after the Trump administration threatened to abandon peace talks if Ukraine has not accepted an American peace proposal that strongly favored Russia.

The comments of Mr. Trumps were striking because he especially avoided slight criticisms of Mr. Putin in his management of talks so far. Instead, he directed most of his anger to President Volodymyr Zelensky from Ukraine, describing him as a dictator and describing him as the main obstacle to a peace agreement.

While Mr. Trump clearly indicated that he lacked patience so that the two parties agree on a peace agreement, he also sought to divert preventively if the negotiations collapse, a sign that he was perhaps more pessimistic than when he found the presidency overflowing with confidence in his talent as a negotiator.

The Russian-Ukraine war, which Mr. Trump had previously said that he could resolve in 24 hours, was now, he suggested, a question of great difficulty and complexity.

It's not my war, Trump said at an oval office meeting Thursday with the Norwegian Prime Minister. His Bidens war.

Trump refused to make a moral distinction between Russia and Ukraine, or to blame Mr. Putin for his invasion something he has repeatedly refused to do during his second mandate.

He reiterated, however, that he was not satisfied with the deadly attack of Russia against kyiv overnight, which came when the Trump administration demanded that Mr. Zelensky accepts a regulation of peace which would grant Russia essentially the whole territory that he had acquired in the war, while offering the European security Europeans of Ukraine.

The plan, which would also prevent Ukraine from joining NATO, was rejected by Mr. Zelensky, exasperating Mr. Trump.

Almost on the concessions that Russia had offered, Trump said that he agreed to stop taking the whole country. The army of Mr. Poutins failed to make significant territorial gains recently.

Trump added that it would be difficult for Ukraine to resume the territory he had lost during the Russian invasions which took place during the presidencies of Barack Obama and Joseph R. Biden Jr. Ukraine by finding Crimea, that Russia annexed in 2014 would be a very difficult thing to do, he said. But Trump said he used a lot of pressure behind the scenes of Russia and Ukraine.

High administration officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, said Trump is impatient and could move away from negotiations if Russia and Ukraine are not coming to an agreement soon. If the United States is withdrawing from talks and cutting off weapons to the Ukrainian army, Mr. Putin would be more likely to capture the country more.

When a journalist asked Mr. Trump on Thursday if he would impose new sanctions on Russia after the day bombing in kyiv, Trump refused to say, only adding that he should be asked again in a week. He said he wanted to see what progress could make his team thanks to negotiations.

Mark Rutte, secretary general of Natos, also met Mr. Trump on Thursday at the White House, to discuss the war in Ukraine and a next NATO summit. Rutte later said that he had a very good meeting with Mr. Trump and that he did not think that the United States would move away from the talks in Russia-Ukraine.

While Mr. Trump said that he thought Mr. Putin wanted to make peace, Rutte said Thursday that he didn't know if it was.

There is something on the table now, I think, where the Ukrainians really play in the ball, and I think the ball is clearly in the Russian court, added Mr. Rutte.

Trump also raised expectations for another difficult diplomatic effort on Thursday that his administration that his administration undertakes this weekend with a hostile foreign government when an American negotiation team begins technical interviews with the Iranians of Oman.

I think I was going very well on this subject, an agreement with Iran, said Mr. Trump.

The Israeli government prompted Mr. Trump to support a military campaign that would destroy Irans nuclear installations. The President has so far retained his support for the mission of the Israel, preferring to give diplomacy a chance. But he also insisted that he will never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.

