Turkey has strengthened its military presence in Somalia this week after the recent Al-Shabab offensive near Mogadishu, deepening Ankaras' concerns about the deterioration of the security situation in the country, several familiar sources with the case said, the Middle East Eye.

Al-Shabab produced significant gains in the center of Somalia, notably capturing villages south of the Mogadiscio capital last month.

These areas are strategically important for Somali forces because they serve as a buffer zone to defend the capital against terrorist attacks, including car bombing.

This week, Turkey deployed nearly 500 soldiers in Somalia, almost doubling its usual military staff.

These forces are responsible for protecting and maintaining the Turkish military base, Turksom, as well as exploiting armed drones and protecting the ports of Mogadishu.

New Mee Newsletter: Dispatch of Jerusalem Register to get the latest ideas and analysis on



Turkey has maintained a significant presence in Mogadishu since the first visit of President Rece Tayyip Erdogans in Somalia in 2011 under a humanitarian mission.

Since then, the relationship has deepened in a complete commercial and security partnership.

The Turkish companies operate both Mogadishus airport and the sea port, while Turkish state oil companies carry out energy exploration missions on land and at sea, supported by Turkish naval forces.

Ankara has also officially promised to protect Somali territorial waters and help the extraction of maritime resources, including fisheries along the Somalias coast.

Following several strategic advances in Al-Shabab in March, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud visited Ankara and met President Erdogan at a closed-door meeting only by the Minister of the Defense of Somalias.

The content of the meeting is not disclosed because it has raised the expectations of the potential aid of Turkey to this country.

A senior Turkish official told me that Ankara was planning to deepen his support for the fight against terrorism in Mogadishu over time, but has refused to provide details.

Shabab advances

Many Ankara initiates believe that the quick gains from the Al-Shababs are partly due to growing fruits between President Mohamud and the Somali political opposition.

Certain elements of the suspect opposition could look at group activities to undermine the government before the next years of crucial presidential elections.

“Turkish troops are only there to protect Turkish assets and train and advise Somali forces. They will only engage Al-Shabab if you are absolutely necessary ' – Turkish source

A regional source familiar with Turkish military operations in Mogadishu said that around 300 Turkish commandos had been deployed to protect Turkish facilities and help form Somali forces.

200 additional people were sent to improve armed drone operations, which have gradually increased since last month.

Although Turkish Drones TB2 Bayraktar are already active, Ankara recently transported two Akinci drones to Somalia.

These drones, capable of flying at high altitude for long periods, are considered more effective against Al-Shabab because of their advanced night vision and 24-hour operational capacities.

Akinci drones are more suitable for targeting Al-Shabab, which operates mainly at night to avoid detection, the source told me.

Another regional source told me that Turkey did not intend to directly engage Al-Shabab on the ground at that time, as this would require formal authorization from the Turkish parliament.

Turkish troops are only there to protect Turkish assets and train and advise Somali forces. They will only engage Al-Shabab if they are absolutely necessary and in self-defense, said the source.

Within the Somalia-Ethiopia agreement supported by Turkey Learn more

A second Turkish official noted that Somali airspace is currently controlled by the US military and, therefore, all Turkish air operations are carried out in coordination with the American command of Africa (Africom).

The US military occasionally requests our aid in targeting operations, said the manager, minimizing the tension relationships between Ankara and Washington for their respective links with Mogadiscio.

Even if reports said Ankara had given Turkish T-129 T-129 T-129-manufacturers in Somali, a Somali source told me that Somali pilots were still in Turkey, denying the news.

However, the source added that their training would be completed over the next two months, potentially allowing the Somali army to pilot helicopters later this year.

The second regional source said that Ankara was planning to continue deploying Somali troops formed in the Turkish cities of Isparta and Izmir. This week, Qatari planes have delivered additional ammunition to Mogadishu.

Turkey should deploy more drones and offer artillery support if necessary, added the source.