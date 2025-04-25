



Donald Trump called Vladimir Putin on Thursday to stop attacks on Ukraine, in a rare reprimand of the Russian chief after Moscow fired a missile and drone dam in Kyiv, killing at least 12 in the deadliest attack in the capital in months.

The direct call to Putin intervened after the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky urged his allies to put Russia in more pressure to stop his invasion.

The Ukrainian leader has interrupted a trip to South Africa to face the consequences of fatal strikes, the last of a wave of large -scale Russian air attacks that have killed dozens of civilians.

I am not satisfied with the Russian strikes on Kyiv, said Trump on social networks.

Not necessary and a very bad timing. Vladimir, stop! He said. Allows you to make the peace agreement!

Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff must be owed in Russia this week when he should meet with Putin on a possible agreement, his fourth since his return to the White House in January.

Ukraine has been beaten with air attacks throughout Russia, three -year invasion, but fatal strikes on kyiv, better protected by air defenses than other cities, are less common.

The attacks have thrown more doubt about the already rich American efforts to push Russia and Ukraine to accept a cease-fire, Trump having taken the shelter of Zelensky this week so as not to be willing to accept the Russian occupation of Crimea, annexed by Moscow in 2014.

We do everything our partners have proposed, only what contradicts our legislation and the constitution that we cannot do, told Zelensky to journalists in South Africa in response to a question about Crimea.

Zelensky also asked if the Kievs allies were themselves enough to force Putin to accept a complete and unconditional cease-fire.

I do not see any strong pressure on Russia or new sanctions packages against Russia's attack, said Zelensky, stressing that Trump had previously warned of the repercussions if Moscow had not agreed to suspend the fighting.

The strikes must be stopped immediately and unconditionally, said Zelensky, calling for the Thursday morning air assault, one of the most sophisticated and cheeky explosions of the war.

Russia pulled at least 70 missiles and 145 drones in Ukraine between Wednesday and early Thursday, the main target being kyiv, said the Ukrainian Air Force.

At 5.30 p.m., the death toll in the Kievs Sviatoshinsky district rose to 12, Ukraine state emergency services said on social networks, adding that the number of injured had increased to 90.

Russia said it had targeted the Ukraine defense industry, including factories that produced rocket fuel and gunpowder.

Olena Davydiuk, a 33 -year -old lawyer in kyiv, told AFP that she had seen windows break and that the doors fall from their hinges during the dam.

People had come out of the rubble. They said there were also dead there, she added.

Crimea in Sviatoshinsky, west of kyiv, an AFP journalist saw a body bag with one of the victims who went to a band of grass.

A woman was sitting on a small folded chair caressing the arm of another person killed in the attack, the body covered with a striped blue sheet.

The Moscows army has launched some of its deadliest air strikes in Ukraine in the last month, Trumps' push made a rapid end to bloodshed.

A shot of ballistic missiles in the center of the city in the northeast of Sumy killed at least 35 years on April 13.

And an attack on the birthplace of Zelenskys de Kryvyi Rig in early April killed at least 19, including nine children after a missile hit a residential area near a children's playground.

Trump had accused Zelensky on Wednesday of frustrating peace efforts by excluding Russia's claim for Crimea, a territory that the American president was lost years ago.

Russia annexed the Black Sea Peninsula in 2014, then supported the rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Asked about Trump's comments kyiv had lost Crimea, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday: this fully corresponds to our understanding, which we have been saying for a long time.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kbc.co.ke/vladimir-stop-trump-turns-on-putin-after-deadly-kyiv-strike/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos