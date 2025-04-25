Pahalgam Terror Attack Updates live: “Priority above all”, Iran offers to help India, Pakistan to repair links





Pahalgam terror Attack News updates live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to request justice for the victims of the Brutal terrorist attack of Pahalgam, declaring that the country "would continue the terrorists to the end of the earth". Addressing the nation at the National Day of Panchayati Raj in the Madhubani of Bihar, Prime Minister Modi expressed deep pain in the face of the loss of innocent lives in the attack, which cost the lives of 26 people, including tourists, Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on April 22. Prime Minister Modi has delivered a powerful message, saying that India would not rest as long as justice is not done. He underlined the determination of the nation to find all the terrorists involved in the attack, as well as their managers and donors. "The whole nation is saddened by the brutality with which the terrorists killed innocent civilians in Pahalgam," he said. "We stick to the families of the victims, and today, from the soil of the Bihar, I say to the whole world: India will identify, follow and punish all the terrorists. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth. The spirit of India will never be broken by terrorism." Prime Minister Modi has also clearly indicated that those behind the attack would be confronted with a much greater punishment than they could imagine, adding: "The will of 140 Indian crore will now break the back of the masters of terror." Earlier in the speech, the Prime Minister led a moment of silence to honor the victims of Pahalgam's terrorist attack. "Let us all land together in this moment of sorrow and observe a one -minute silence. I urge everyone to observe silence for a few minutes to pay tribute to the family members that we lost during the terrorist attack of Pahalgam on April 22," said Prime Minister Modi, after which he sang " Om Shanti ''. In response to the attack, the center called for a meeting for all parties in Parliament to discuss the security situation and the consequences of the attack. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will chair the meeting later during the day. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vikram Misri, also announced key measures taken by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) to approach the situation: The Industry Water Treaty of 1960 will take place in suspense with immediate effect.

The integrated Attari control station will be closed immediately.

Pakistani nationals will no longer be allowed to go to India as part of the Saarc visa exemption system.

Defense, soldiers, navals and air-top of the New Delhi Defense, Navals and Air-Commissariat are declared Non Grata personalities and have a week to leave India.

India will withdraw its own defense, naval and air-commissioning advisers from Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad, these positions being canceled. Prime Minister Modi also thanked the world leaders and the international community for standing with India during this difficult period. “All those who believe in humanity are on our side,” he said, stressing the collective determination to fight terrorism. The attack by Pahalgam, which targeted tourists from Jammu-et-Cachemire, also stressed the need for decisive and coordinated action to eliminate terrorism from the region. While India strengthens its determination, it remains united in the pursuit of justice for the victims.

