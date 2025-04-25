Politics
Donald Trump says Xi Jinping called him, but China denies the current pricing discussions
US President Donald Trump said Chinese President Xi Jinping has called him and their two countries are negotiating a pricing agreement, but Beijing reforms are underway.
It came then that China discreetly gave certain American goods from its steep import samples in a sign that the trade war between the two countries could ensure.
In a large interview with Time Magazine, Trump said it was his Chinese counterpart who had contacted.
“His name is. And I don't think it's a sign of weakness on his behalf,” he told the magazine.
He said that the United States had concluded 200 tariff agreements and expected that signed it in three or four weeks.
“We meet China. We are well with everyone. But ultimately, I have concluded all the offers,” he said.
The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comments on the appeal.
His spokesperson Guo Jiakun rejected the claims that the two countries were in talks to reduce prices.
“China and the United States have no consultation or negotiations on prices,” he said.
“”The United States should stop creating confusion.“”
Beijing previously accused Mr. Trump of “deceiving the public” on bilateral tariff negotiations.
Earlier this month, Trump placed taxes on the importation of 145% on China and Beijing responded by placing 125% of the prices on American goods.
Asked what the couple discussed during the phone call, Trump did not answer, but spoke more widely about his pricing program when he compared the United States to a department store.
“I am this giant store,” he told the magazine.
“It's a giant and beautiful store, and everyone wants to shop.
“And on behalf of the American people, I have the store, and I set prices, and I will say that if you want to buy here, that's what you have to pay.”
Trump spoke to journalists when he was leaving for the funeral of Pope Francis on Friday, the local time, and was questioned about his telephone call with Mr. XI.
He said, “I don't want to comment on this, but I spoke to him several times.”
Pressed more, he refused to give more details and added that he would say more “at the appropriate time”.
Loading…
“ 200 offers '' concluded on prices, says Trump
During the interview, Trump insisted that there were “200 transactions” between various companies and countries that will be announced in the coming weeks.
Managers of the Trump administration had met for interviews with counterparts from Japan, India, South Korea, the European Union, Canada and Mexico, among other nations, he said.
Trump told journalists that he was very close to an agreement with Japan.
This is considered by analysts as a “test case” for other bilateral trade agreements, although talks can be difficult.
Trump gave little sign that he planned to shrink the 10%reference rate, of which Australia is among the subjects.
He insisted that he was looking for other nations to reduce their own import taxes and remove all non -tariff barriers.
“These are countries that some of them have won hundreds of billions of dollars, and some of them have made a lot of money,” he told the magazine.
“Very few of them have done nothing because the United States were torn off by all, almost all countries of the world, around the world.
“So I'm going to set a price, and when I fix the price, and I will define it fairly according to the statistics, and according to everything else.”
He also denied that market disorders are behind his 90 -day break on reciprocal prices.
“The bond market obtained yips, but I was not,” he said.
“Because I know what we have.
“I know what we have, but I also know that we will not have it for a long time if we have granted four more years of gross incompetence.”
