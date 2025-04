In a surprising admission, the Minister of Pakistans of Defense, Khawaja Asif, admitted that the country has supported and finances terrorist groups for decades. Speaking in an interview with Sky News, said AIF,

“We have been doing this dirty job for the United States for about three decades, and the West, including Great Britain.”

This declaration comes in the midst of growing world concerns concerning the role of Pakistan in the feeding of terrorism, in particular in the light of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu-et-Cachemire, which made 27 innocent tourists dead.

Pahalgam Terror Attack Sparks Diplomatic Firestom

Pahalgam's attack, which allegedly orchestrated by the resistance front (TRF), is a proxy of Pakistan Lashkar-E-Taiba has rekindled tensions between India and Pakistan. The Indian government has taken rapid diplomatic countermeasures, in particular the suspension of trade relations, negotiations on the water treaties of the Indus and the revocation of Saarc visas for Pakistani nationals.

The 2019 Declaration of Imran Khan echoes the claims of Khawaja Asif

This is not the first time that a Pakistani chief openly admits the bonds of the country with terrorist groups. In 2019, former Prime Minister Imran Khan said at an event at the American Peace Institute who:

“We still have around 30,00040,000 armed people who have been trained and fought in part of Afghanistan or cashmere.”

Khan stressed that until his government came to power, previous administrations did not have the political will to limit militant groups operating in the country.

India longtime accusations against Pakistan

For decades, India has always accused Pakistan of using terrorism as a policy sponsored by the State to destabilize Jammu-et-Cachemire and other regions. Pahalgam’s attack is only the last in a series of cross -border terrorist activities attributed to the outfits supported by Pakistan.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has reiterated its position, citing increasing evidence that terrorist infrastructures thrive under the Pakistani patronage. India has called on the international community to hold responsible Pakistan.

Global Pressure climbs on Pakistan

With current and old Pakistani leaders admitting the port, funding and terrorists allowing, global pressure increases. Many international observers require stronger action on the part of the United Nations and global powers against Pakistan to violate international standards and promote regional instability.

A calculation moment for Pakistan?

The admissions of Khawaja Asif and Imran Khan indicate a deep question in the foreign security and policy of Pakistan. While terrorism continues to make innocent lives, the world looks closely to see if Pakistan will face tangible consequences for its involvement of several decades in global and regional terrorism.

