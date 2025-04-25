



Your support helps us tell the story From reproductive rights to climate change in Big Tech, the independent is on the ground when history develops. Whether it is to investigate the finances of the Pro-Trump PAC of Elon Musk or to produce our latest documentary, “ The A Word '', which highlights American women who fight for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to analyze the facts of messaging. At such a critical moment in American history, we need journalists on the ground. Your donation allows us to continue sending journalists to talk to both sides of history. Independence is reliable by Americans in the whole political spectrum. And unlike many other quality media, we choose not to prevent Americans from our reports and analyzes with payment walls. We believe that quality journalism should be available for everyone, paid by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Learn more Boris Johnson launched a scathing attack on Donald Trumps to bring peace to war between Ukraine and Russia. The former Prime Minister, who directed the international coalition in support of Ukraine before leaving his duties, acquired a criticism from President Trumps Plans on social networks. He said: Putin massacre without discrimination more Ukrainian civilians, killing and injuring 100 in kyiv, including children. And what is his reward under the last peace proposals? Open image in the gallery Boris Johnson met Trump several times ( Pennsylvania )) 1. The right to keep the Ukrainian sovereign territory which he took by violence and in violation of international law. 2. The right to control the fate of Ukraines by prohibiting NATO membership. 3. The lifting of sanctions against Russia. 4. An economic partnership with America. 5. The chance to rebuild his armed forces for the next attack in a few years. Johnson, who regularly visited Ukraine, made little effort to disguise his anger at the plans that were pushed by the Trump administration. He added: as for Ukraine, what do they receive after three years of heroic resistance against a brutal and unlikely invasion? What is their reward for the appalling sacrifices they have made for good, as they were told without what freedom and democracy in the world? Apart from the right to share their natural resources with the United States, they get nothing. What is in this agreement which can stop a third Russian invasion in a realistic way? Nothing. If we want to prevent more atrocities from Putin, we must have a long-term security guarantee, credible and above all funded for Ukraine, a guarantee issued by the United Kingdom, the United States and all Western allies. The attack comes despite the in -depth efforts of Mr. Johnson to court the American president behind the scenes on the question of Ukraine. The former primary minister was a guest of honor at the inauguration of Trumps in January, but his attempts to persuade the new administration of the White House to take a more difficult line on Vladimir Putin apparently failed. Open image in the gallery President Zelenskyy ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )) President Trump seems to ask Ukraine to abandon the territory to Russia with little or no guarantees for his defense. The frustrations of the whole process led Trump to threaten to move away from talks, blaming the Ukral President Volodymyr Zelensky for them. However, Trump criticized the Russia Wednesday evening strikes on kyiv in an article on his Truth social network. He said: I am not satisfied with the Russian strikes on Kyiv. Not necessary and a very bad timing. Vladimir, stop! 5,000 soldiers per week die. Allows you to make the peace agreement! Steve Witkoff, the special envoy of American presidents, landed in Moscow on Friday for new talks with Putin, according to the Interfax news agency

